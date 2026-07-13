David Ornstein explains what United plan to do after Tielemans deal

Manchester United have formally announced the signing of Andrey Santos from Chelsea.

Earlier today, it emerged that they have also reached a swift agreement with Youri Tielemans over a move to Old Trafford this summer.

Aston Villa are powerless to block Tielemans from leaving, as United have decided to trigger the £35 million release clause in his contract. The Belgian has already agreed to join his “dream” club.

Manchester United want athletic midfielder

Both Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans are expected to cost a combined £85m, a figure Tottenham Hotspur paid to West Ham to sign Mateus Fernandes ahead of Manchester United.

As such, it is fair to assume United still have the budget to bring in another midfielder. During an appearance on The Athletic FC Podcast, David Ornstein was asked about United’s midfield plans and what kind of profile they would go for after adding Santos and Tielemans to their ranks.

The respected journalist expects another arrival in the middle of the park, underlining that three midfielders in total was always part of the plan this summer.

“United will have a clear vision of what they want,” Ornstein said.

“I’d imagine looking at the profile of what they got now, which is Kobbie Mainoo, Andrey Santos and impending Youri Tielemans, they will want somebody with legs.

“Someone who can really cover ground and provide a bit of complementary qualities to what those players bring to the party, which is ball-playing and control.”

He added: “They need someone that can run and they will be well aware of that. So it will be fascinating to see which direction they go in.”

Manchester United admire Alex Scott

According to Ornstein, Bournemouth’s Alex Scott is a player United “love”. However, the Cherries are not open to selling the English midfielder at any price.

Scott is primarily known for his technical security and ball-carrying ability. Still, the Bournemouth star is a tenacious and industrious midfielder out of possession.

Having said that, United would be better off targeting someone who is more physically dominant than Scott to compensate for the loss of their aerial threat following the departure of Casemiro.

The Red Devils have also been linked with Brighton’s Carlos Baleba and AS Roma midfield dynamo Manu Kone.

Featured image Alex Grimm via Getty Images

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