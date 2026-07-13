Home » Remarkable Youri Tielemans figures add fuel to Man United transfer excitement

Remarkable Youri Tielemans figures add fuel to Man United transfer excitement

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti
Picture of Youri Tielemans


The statistics attached to Aston Villa’s Youri Tielemans make for impressive reading, and they have surfaced as the midfielder closes in on a move to Manchester United.

Deal done

Earlier this morning, news broke that United were in advanced talks to complete the signing of Tielemans from Villa.

Since his Leicester City days and into his current spell at Villa, Tielemans has cemented his reputation as one of the Premier League’s premier midfielders, earning plaudits for his defensive discipline and technical prowess.

It was stated that Tielemans was the subject of interest from other parties but he made it clear that he only wanted to join United.

Michael Carrick’s side turned their attention to the Belgian after opting out of a deal for Ederson. United struck an agreement with Atalanta last month but a medical for the player was postponed until after Brazil’s involvement in the World Cup.

It was on Friday that Fabrizio Romano revealed that United will no longer be going ahead with the move. Ederson has since left the UK and has the option to sign a new contract with Atalanta.

Romano has also confirmed that United have a full agreement in place with Villa for Tielemans. Villa were keen on keeping him but United triggered his £35m release clause, rendering the Birmingham outfit powerless.

Tielemans’s medical is scheduled to happen in the next 24 hours.

Brilliant stats

As United work to finalise the switch, Statman Dave has revealed that the 29-year-old was among the best in the Premier League for certain metrics last season.

According to Statman Dave, Tielemans ranked in the top 10% of Premier League midfielders last season for tackles, interceptions, fouls won, through balls, progressive passes and passes into the final third.

From this, it’s clear to see that he is a well-rounded and well-balanced player who will have no trouble slotting into life at Old Trafford.

Even more exciting is that he could partner Andrey Santos, who won 67.8% of his ground duels in the Premier League last season. This represents the best rate of any midfielder in the competition.

United are still expected to pursue a third midfield signing, with the likes of Ayyoub Bouaddi, Manu Kone, Alex Scott and Adam Wharton all under serious consideration.

Featured image Alex Grimm via Getty Images

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Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the Premier League extensively for years. His work blends sharp analysis, tactical insight, and engaging storytelling that resonates with fans around the world. Derick has gained valuable experience in football journalism, developing strong expertise in SEO writing, digital content creation, and social media engagement. A tech enthusiast with a Computer Science degree from the University of Nairobi, he ultimately swapped code for football commentary, bringing an analytical, detail-oriented approach to his writing. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won’t hear otherwise!

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