Mason Mount: Why Man United rejected Aston Villa’s approach

Manchester United have turned down approaches from a host of clubs, including Premier League rivals Aston Villa, for Mason Mount as Michael Carrick has big plans for the 27-year-old midfielder next season, according to a new report.

Long Line Of Suitors

Alongside Aston Villa, TEAMtalk claims Manchester United have “knocked back” enquiries for Mount from two other English clubs, Fulham and Newcastle United.

There is also interest from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, while two Serie A heavyweights – Inter Milan and Napoli – have both “explored the possibility of a deal” as well.

A report relayed by The Peoples Person last week claimed AC Milan had also made advances after appointing Ruben Amorim, who is a huge fan of the Englishman following his time at Old Trafford.

Well-placed sources indicate these teams have “checked on [Mount’s] availability in recent weeks”, only to be met with a firm response that he is “not available for transfer.”

Despite a torrid run of injuries and inconsistent form since arriving in M16 from Chelsea for £55 million in 2023, there is said to be “no appetite” to see him depart – with Carrick eyeing a new role for the Portsmouth native moving forward.

New Role Under Carrick

Having largely played as a No.10 or out wide throughout his career, United signed Mount – at the request of then-manager Erik ten Hag – to play in central midfield alongside Casemiro.

And while the bold experiment ultimately cost the mad Dutch scientist his job, Carrick is set to run the test again in his first full campaign as head coach, though this may be a decision forced upon him as much by circumstance as by will.

In the final game of last season – the 3-0 win away to Brighton & Hove Albion – Carrick deployed Mount in a double pivot next to Kobbie Mainoo. The result was an impressive performance from Mount, showcasing the skillset which has made him a favourite under each of his managers, at club and international level.

“Carrick remains a huge admirer of the midfielder and believes there is still a top-class player waiting to emerge once he is able to enjoy an uninterrupted run of fitness. The Man Utd boss values Mount’s intelligence, tactical flexibility and work ethic, while the midfielder also remains a hugely popular figure within the dressing room,” TEAMtalk reveals.

Carrick intends to utilise Mount in this deeper position next season, given his favoured role as No.10 will be taken by Bruno Fernandes until the day the Portuguese talisman decides he no longer wants it. If it is successful, it would prove a genius move by the head coach to add another option to a depleted unit.

But there is a sense United’s failure to land their leading targets in midfield, such as Elliot Anderson, Mateus Fernandes and Aurelien Tchouameni, could be forcing Carrick’s hand to find solutions internally.

However, United are set to seal two new additions in the form of Andrey Santos – signed from Chelsea for £50 million – and Youri Tielemans, with a £35m agreement reached with Aston Villa, offering much more optimism over INEOS’s midfield rebuild this summer.

Final Thoughts

It is hard to look at the £55m deal to bring Mount to Old Trafford as anything other than an expensive error, particularly when his £250,000 a week wage packet is factored in. But he remains a positive influence in the dressing room, and a player with the versatility and intelligence to function as a Swiss Army knife for Carrick, even if he is yet to show his sharpness on a consistent basis in a red shirt.

Featured image Gareth Copley via Getty Images

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