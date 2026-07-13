“Here we go!”: Greenwood seals move to Fenerbahce in huge boost to United

Manchester United will bank a major payday from Mason Greenwood’s move to Turkish giants Fenerbahce, after Fabrizio Romano gave his trademark ‘here we go’ seal of approval to the deal.

Big-Money Switch to Türkiye

Despite an impressive record in front of goal with Olympique Marseille, notching 48 goals and 17 assists across 81 appearances, the Ligue 1 giants wanted to sell Greenwood this summer.

Behavioural issues, both on and off the pitch, have plagued the 24-year-old’s time at the Orange Velodrome, with the departure of Roberto De Zerbi in March considered a significant moment.

The Italian tactician was a major supporter of Greenwood, backing him in the face of complaints about his attitude and work rate. Without De Zerbi in his corner, the Bradford native is understood to have clashed with the Phocaeans’ hierarchy.

This led to the decision to listen to offers this summer, with widespread interest despite Greenwood’s controversial past. Serious legal issues during his time at Old Trafford led Manchester United to sell him to Marseille in 2024, which led to protests in the French city at his arrival.

AS Roma were one of the strongest suitors, driven by manager Gian Gasperini. But Atletico Madrid also joined the race, with Diego Simeone searching for replacements for both Antoine Griezmann and, potentially, Julian Alvarez.

Fenerbahce close the deal

But it was Fenerbahce who stormed into the lead, having already made advances to sign Greenwood last month during the presidential election at the Chobani Stadium. A deal was first struck with the player’s camp, led by his father, before a club-to-club agreement was reached with Marseille.

Romano reveals the deal, worth €40 million plus €2m in add-ons (£34m + £1.7m), is “done”. Crucially, owing to the significant sell-on clause United included in their negotiations with Marseille, the Red Devils will bank “over €10 million” (£8.5m).

🚨🟡🔵 BREAKING: Mason Greenwood to Fenerbahçe, HERE WE GO! Deal done for the English winger to join Fener. €40m plus €2m add-ons to Olympique Marseille; Man United get over 10m with sell-on clause. Salary around €10m net per year on deal until June 2030 at Fener. 💥🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/bQvhQupk7m — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 13, 2026

Tweet: “BREAKING: Mason Greenwood to Fenerbahçe, HERE WE GO! Deal done for the English winger to join Fener. €40m plus €2m add-ons to Olympique Marseille; Man United get over 10m with sell-on clause. Salary around €10m net per year on deal until June 2030 at Fener.”

This is a major boost to the budget at Old Trafford during a window where INEOS are trying to fund a complete revamp in Michael Carrick’s midfield. A £50 million deal for Chelsea dynamo Andrey Santos has been followed up by the £35m capture of Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa.

The team still lacks a ‘marquee’ signing in defensive midfield, however, with the loss of Casemiro yet to be properly filled. In order to fund another big-money move for a No.6, United’s hierarchy will need every penny they can get their hands on – making the windfall from Greenwood so important.

Feature image Angel Martinez via Getty Images

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