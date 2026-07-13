Home » Lisandro Martinez offered the chance to join Atletico Madrid

Lisandro Martinez offered the chance to join Atletico Madrid

by Ayantan Chowdhury
written by Ayantan Chowdhury
Lisandro Martinez


Manchester United have officially announced the capture of Andrey Santos from Chelsea, while two more announcements are expected soon.

Apart from the midfielder, INEOS have also sealed deals for Karl Darlow, who is set to act as backup for Senne Lammens, and Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa.

The signing of the Belgian came as a surprise, and more could be on the way, with the Red Devils planning to add at least one more midfielder, along with a left-winger, a backup striker, and a left-back.

Alongside incomings, the club is also focused on outgoings, with Marcus Rashford expected to leave despite Michael Carrick opening the door to a possible reunion.

Lisandro Martinez could be leaving

Noussair Mazraoui has been linked with a surprise exit in recent days, and fellow defender Lisandro Martinez is the latest name to be added to the list.

The Argentine, who is currently at the World Cup, is a firm fan favourite at Old Trafford, but his injury record and anger management issues are a concern.

There were plans to shift the World Cup winner to a defensive midfield role but that did not materialise. His current deal is valid until 2027, with United having the option of extending it by another year.

So far, contract talks are yet to occur, but the 20-time English league champions are expected to trigger the option to avoid losing the Argentina international on a free next summer.

Atletico Madrid offered the chance to sign Lisandro Martinez

Chiringuito TV have reported that the ex-Ajax ace has been offered to Atletico Madrid.

There has been no mention of an asking price, but it is clear that the La Liga giants are on the lookout for defensive reinforcements.

The chance to play under Argentine legend Diego Simeone would be another major draw for Lisandro Martinez.

His current market value stands at £34 million, and should the Spanish side offer such a fee, it might be difficult for the 20-time English league champions to turn them down.

How will Carrick cope explained

The Erik ten Hag signing excels at building play from deep and with his no-nonsense style of defending, but United can ill afford another injury breakdown or frequent suspensions.

So far, no concrete proposals have arrived on United’s desk, so it is clearly intermediaries at work. It will be interesting to see how this story unfolds in the coming weeks.

INEOS will need player sales to balance the books, and United already have Ayden Heaven champing at the bit to start games consistently.

Feature image Shaun Botterill via Getty Images

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After failing to become a professional footballer, Ayantan switched to the next best thing: writing about the greatest football club in the world. He has extensive sports journalism experience, having worked for over 10 years in the Indian sports media industry, writing for the biggest newspapers and websites. Currently an editor at The Peoples Person. You can follow him on X: @ayantanc_25

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