Home » Official: Man United announce signing of Andrey Santos from Chelsea

Official: Man United announce signing of Andrey Santos from Chelsea

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti
Picture of Andrey Santos


Manchester United have confirmed that they have completed a deal to sign midfielder Andrey Santos from Chelsea.

Deal sealed

Last week, news broke that United and Chelsea reached a deal for the transfer of Santos to Old Trafford.

Having missed out on Elliot Anderson and Mateus Fernandes to Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur respectively, United were forced to cast a wider net and their search led them to Santos.

The Brazilian is said to be desperate for regular playing time, which was far from guaranteed at Chelsea, especially after Moises Caicedo inked a new deal to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge until 2033.

United will pay the Blues an initial £48m for Santos, with an additional £2m in what are described as “achievable’ add-ons.”

Xabi Alonso’s side have also negotiated a 10% sell-on clause. Santos was cleared for his medical, which he passed. He then put pen to paper on his contract.

Earlier today, a leaked picture surfaced on social media showing Santos signing his United terms. It’s understood that the 22-year-old will wear the number 17 shirt at United.

Now, United have officially announced Santos’ arrival.

Santos joins United

United have published a video of Santos saying, “To be honest, since I was young, I dreamed of the moment, you know?”

“The history, the responsibility that comes with this badge – that’s why I’m here.”

“I can’t wait to play in front of these fans, alongside this team and help create new memories.”

He added, “I’m here to bring energy, to compete, to win the ball, drive the team forward and give everything for this club.”

“I’m so happy to be here and now, I’m going to make my name in the history of this big, big club.

Santos’ contract runs for five years. United retain the option of extending his stay by an additional 12 months.

Featured image Shaun Botterill via Getty Images

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Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the Premier League extensively for years. His work blends sharp analysis, tactical insight, and engaging storytelling that resonates with fans around the world. Derick has gained valuable experience in football journalism, developing strong expertise in SEO writing, digital content creation, and social media engagement. A tech enthusiast with a Computer Science degree from the University of Nairobi, he ultimately swapped code for football commentary, bringing an analytical, detail-oriented approach to his writing. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won’t hear otherwise!

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