Manu Kone: Atletico Madrid’s opening offer for Man United target turned down as new price is set



Manu Kone has suddenly emerged as Manchester United’s dream summer signing.

Elliot Anderson, Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes were all, at one point over the last few months, seen as the face of United’s midfield rebuild, but have unfortunately joined rivals instead.

Aurelien Tchouameni then emerged as the dream signing after United missed out on the trio, but he has opted to stay at Real Madrid, agreeing a new deal in a clear snub to the Red Devils’ advances.

Manu Kone a top priority now

Missing out on Tchouameni, however, steered INEOS towards a “better Tchouameni”: Manu Kone.

Kone provides a team with what Tchouameni offers, if not more. That much has been obvious at the World Cup, where Tchouameni’s absence has not been felt thanks to the AS Roma midfielder’s brilliant performances.

With the 25-year-old heavily involved at the World Cup, however, striking a deal for his services is tricky at the moment.

Still, with personal terms unlikely to be an issue, it has already been suggested that Roma may consider offers around £43 million, with the midfielder’s sale not ruled out.

While the 20-time English champions wait for the right time to strike, however, an interesting revelation has emerged.

Atletico Madrid are also trying to sign Kone but are, fortunately, nowhere near striking a deal.

Bid rejected

As per Corriere dello Sport, “Atletico Madrid has made determined attempts in recent weeks, engaging in discussions with both the player and Roma. However, their attempt was dashed by the wall erected by Trigoria. Forty million? Too little.”

The report goes on to explain, “Buoyed by the Frenchman’s performances on the world stage, they have set a precise price: sixty million euros, no less.”

Atletico Madrid may have failed, but their bravery in sending an opening bid should still set alarm bells ringing at Old Trafford, as they could well return with a better offer.

Time to act

INEOS had better make their move and beat the competition, because given the World Cup performances Kone keeps producing, the race for him could turn into a fierce bidding war if United wait too long.

A tempo-setter, Kone excels at slowing down or speeding up the game, shielding the ball under pressure, and safely passing it out to teammates; he could prove United’s most important acquisition yet if they can land him.

Featured image Paolo Bruno via Getty Images

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