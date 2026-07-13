Roma boss drops encouraging Manu Kone update for Man United



AS Roma boss Gian Piero Gasperini has made a frank transfer admission regarding Manu Kone, which will come as music to the ears of Manchester United.

Kone interest

United are ramping up their pursuit of midfield reinforcements after missing out on Elliot Anderson and Mateus Fernandes to Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur respectively.

Last week, the club also pulled out of a deal for Atalanta’s Ederson, who is believed to have failed his medical after a club-to-club agreement was struck last month. Atalanta remain adamant that Ederson is 100% fit and are even prepared to offer him a new deal after the transfer to United collapsed.

The Red Devils are on the brink of announcing the arrival of Andrey Santos from Chelsea but they are keen on at least one more midfielder and possibly two.

Over the past few days, Kone has emerged as a leading candidate for the club. A strong, aggressive and technically secure operator, Kone has impressed for France in the World Cup. He produced a masterclass in the 2-0 win over Morocco, helping the nation advance to the semi-finals against Spain.

A report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that United are considering an offer for Kone. Roma are said to want £47m to sanction his sale.

In addition to United, Liverpool have also been credited with an interest in the 25-year-old. Now, Gasperini has admitted that Roma may be forced to let Kone go in an effort to balance the books.

Gasperini’s revelation

Gasperini said about the United target, “Koné did very well, especially in the first half of the season. He was a bit sluggish in the second half, and perhaps that’s why he fared better at the World Cup.”

“However, he managed to earn a starting spot for France, and that shows his quality. Will he stay? I think these Financial Fair Play conditions vary from team to team; they’re not precise.”

He added, “It’s undeniable that Roma knew they needed to balance their books. I hope that reaching the Champions League will be enough.”

“But it’s clear that balance sheets are crucial for clubs, and there will be more clarity in the coming weeks.”

Kone made 29 Serie A appearances in the 2025/26 season, contributing two goals and three assists.

Featured image Paolo Bruno via Getty Images

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