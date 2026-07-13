Home » Roma boss drops encouraging Manu Kone update for Man United

Roma boss drops encouraging Manu Kone update for Man United

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti
Picture of Manu Kone


AS Roma boss Gian Piero Gasperini has made a frank transfer admission regarding Manu Kone, which will come as music to the ears of Manchester United.

Kone interest

United are ramping up their pursuit of midfield reinforcements after missing out on Elliot Anderson and Mateus Fernandes to Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur respectively.

Last week, the club also pulled out of a deal for Atalanta’s Ederson, who is believed to have failed his medical after a club-to-club agreement was struck last month. Atalanta remain adamant that Ederson is 100% fit and are even prepared to offer him a new deal after the transfer to United collapsed.

The Red Devils are on the brink of announcing the arrival of Andrey Santos from Chelsea but they are keen on at least one more midfielder and possibly two.

Over the past few days, Kone has emerged as a leading candidate for the club. A strong, aggressive and technically secure operator, Kone has impressed for France in the World Cup. He produced a masterclass in the 2-0 win over Morocco, helping the nation advance to the semi-finals against Spain.

A report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that United are considering an offer for Kone. Roma are said to want £47m to sanction his sale.

In addition to United, Liverpool have also been credited with an interest in the 25-year-old. Now, Gasperini has admitted that Roma may be forced to let Kone go in an effort to balance the books.

Gasperini’s revelation

Gasperini said about the United target, “Koné did very well, especially in the first half of the season. He was a bit sluggish in the second half, and perhaps that’s why he fared better at the World Cup.”

“However, he managed to earn a starting spot for France, and that shows his quality. Will he stay? I think these Financial Fair Play conditions vary from team to team; they’re not precise.”

He added, “It’s undeniable that Roma knew they needed to balance their books. I hope that reaching the Champions League will be enough.”

“But it’s clear that balance sheets are crucial for clubs, and there will be more clarity in the coming weeks.”

Kone made 29 Serie A appearances in the 2025/26 season, contributing two goals and three assists.

Featured image Paolo Bruno via Getty Images

online polls

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social

Latest Top Stories...

Manu Kone: Atletico Madrid’s opening offer for Man...

Ederson: Man United’s surprise plans for Atalanta star...

Gary Pallister questions Manchester United’s pursuit of Youri...

“Here we go”: Man United reach full agreement...

Youri Tielemans: Manchester United in advanced talks to...

Manu Kone: Man United face new rival to...

Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the Premier League extensively for years. His work blends sharp analysis, tactical insight, and engaging storytelling that resonates with fans around the world. Derick has gained valuable experience in football journalism, developing strong expertise in SEO writing, digital content creation, and social media engagement. A tech enthusiast with a Computer Science degree from the University of Nairobi, he ultimately swapped code for football commentary, bringing an analytical, detail-oriented approach to his writing. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won’t hear otherwise!

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.