Youri Tielemans: Manchester United in advanced talks to sign Aston Villa ace



Manchester United are in advanced talks to complete the signing of Aston Villa midfielder Youri Tielemans, the reliable David Ornstein reveals.

Midfield chase

United are intensifying efforts to bolster their attacking department this summer as they prepare to play in the Champions League next season and potentially mount a title challenge.

Already, Casemiro has left following the expiry of his contract. Then there is Manuel Ugarte, who sustained an ACL injury during the World Cup with Uruguay.

Ugarte was earmarked to be sold but he is now set to stay as he recovers from the serious setback. United agreed a deal with Atalanta for Ederson but last week, it emerged that Michael Carrick’s side pulled out after subjecting the Brazilian to a more thorough round of medicals.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Ederson left England over the weekend and is disappointed that the transfer did not get over the line.

United are also on the brink of announcing the signing of Andrey Santos from Chelsea. But it doesn’t end there, with up to two more midfield signings expected.

According to Ornstein, United are closing in on experienced Aston Villa man Youri Tielemans.

Next one in

Ornstein reports, “Manchester United are in advanced talks to sign Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa.”

“Tielemans is under contract until June 2028 but United have identified an opportunity to land the 29-year-old midfielder and, despite interest from elsewhere, he favours a move to Old Trafford.”

“Contact is ongoing between all parties to finalise the transfer, which comes as something of a surprise but would add much-needed quality and experience to an area of the field United have been prioritising this summer.”

This information has been corroborated by Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

“BREAKING: Manchester United are closing in on Youri Tielemans deal from Aston Villa!”

“Deal at very advanced stages, as @David_Ornstein @TheAthleticFC report.”

🚨💣 BREAKING: Manchester United are closing in on Youri Tielemans deal from Aston Villa! Deal at very advanced stages, as @David_Ornstein @TheAthleticFC report. Villa accelerated on Johan Manzambi as Tielemans is expected to join #MUFC. 🔜 pic.twitter.com/kPln6jYrsS — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 13, 2026

“Villa accelerated on Johan Manzambi as Tielemans is expected to join Manchester United.”

Tielemans played a key role for Villa in the 2025/26 season as they secured Champions League football and won the Europa League.

The Belgium international contributed two goals and seven assists across all competitions.

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