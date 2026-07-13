“Here we go”: Man United reach full agreement to sign Youri Tielemans



Manchester United have struck a full agreement to complete the signing of Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed.

Advanced talks

Just moments ago, David Ornstein broke the news that United are in advanced talks to snap up Tielemans.

Heading into the summer window, United’s main priority was bolstering their midfield department. The club quickly agreed a deal with Atalanta for Ederson, who looked set to join.

However, last week, the Red Devils pulled out of the transfer after subjecting him to closer medical scrutiny. The Brazilian has since left England and is said to be disappointed that the move collapsed.

Meanwhile, United are readying an official announcement to confirm the arrival of Andrey Santos from Chelsea.

Ornstein revealed that United are in the final stage of talks between all parties to sign Tielemans, who has turned down overtures from other interested parties in favour of a switch to Old Trafford.

Now, Romano has confirmed that the deal has gotten over the line.

“Here we go”

Romano wrote on X, “BREAKING: Youri Tielemans to Manchester United, HERE WE GO!”

“United activate €41m release clause into Tielemans’ contract at Aston Villa, verbal agreement also with Belgian midfielder.”

“Andrey Santos done + Tielemans next after Éderson deal called off on Friday.”

🚨💣 BREAKING: Youri Tielemans to Manchester United, HERE WE GO! 🔴🇧🇪 United activate €41m release clause into Tielemans’ contract at Aston Villa, verbal agreement also with Belgian midfielder. Andrey Santos done + Tielemans next after Éderson deal called off on Friday. 📈 pic.twitter.com/e8XdKmrgzg — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 13, 2026

Ornstein adds that United have successfully lured Tielemans to their ranks by triggering his £35m release clause.

It’s understood that Villa had no desire to seel him but they were ultimately rendered powerless by United triggering his release clause and the player’s desire to play under Michael Carrick.

🚨 Youri Tielemans move from Aston Villa to Manchester United through £35m release clause in midfielder’s contract. #AVFC had no wish to sell + offered new deal but left with little choice due to mechanism & #MUFC set to proceed on transfer @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/KbWwD1jxov — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) July 13, 2026

Ornstein further notes that Villa even offered Tielemans a new deal but it proved futile.

The experienced Premier League ace will have his medical tomorrow ahead of signing his contract to officially become a United player.

Tielemans due to have medical tomorrow. Deal could range between £35m and £40m. #mufc — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) July 13, 2026

Featured image Alex Grimm via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social