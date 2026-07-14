Andrey Santos: New Man United signing welcomed to club by stars

Manchester United’s transfer window has burst into life over the past few days.

Busy few days

After the initial frustration of missing out publicly on numerous key targets, United have finally begun to make moves in the market.

Ederson’s deal collapsed at the end of last week owing to knee problems that arose during his medical, but the club quickly moved on to Andrey Santos and agreed a deal with Chelsea.

Karl Darlow has also reportedly agreed a deal to become United’s new number two goalkeeper.

What’s more, seemingly out of nowhere, it was reported that the Red Devils had triggered Youri Tielemans’ release clause from Aston Villa.

Santos delight

Santos has already explained how delighted he is to join the club and how much he is looking forward to working with head coach Michael Carrick.

The Brazilian also reflected that he looks forward to meeting his new teammates and playing with them regularly, name-dropping the likes of Matheus Cunha, Bruno Fernandes, and Harry Maguire, to name a few.

Interactions online

The dynamic 22-year-old also revealed that he already feels at home at the club, in spite of spending just a few days in Manchester.

He has already had some online interaction with his new teammates, as he joked with Harry Maguire on Instagram.

Maguire posted a picture of Santos falling over in pain whilst playing for Chelsea against United last season, with the message “Welcome, mate.”

Santos saw the funny side and retorted, “thanks, no more fighting!”

📲 Andrey Santos replies to Harry Maguire on Instagram: “thanksss, no more fighting 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣” pic.twitter.com/XNNUUMvN1P — centredevils. (@centredevils) July 13, 2026

His new captain, Bruno Fernandes, also took time to greet him publicly and posted a message to him on Instagram stating, “Welcome home!”

Santos has already started training with his new teammates and could be in line to make his debut versus Wrexham in Finland on Saturday.

Featured image Shaun Botterill via Getty Images

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