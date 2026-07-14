Kobbie Mainoo: Scholes and Butt deliver bold verdict on United star

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has yet to make an appearance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but that could change this week. The Englishman has been an unused substitute in all six of the Three Lions’ matches at the tournament despite enjoying an impressive second half of the season at Old Trafford.

Mainoo started 16 of Michael Carrick’s 17 games since taking charge in January, missing one through injury, and played a starring role in the Red Devils’ march to third in the Premier League table. The 21 year old forged a rock-solid partnership with Casemiro, helping to control games and dictated terms from the middle of the pitch.

Kobbie Mainoo Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 28 16 1 2 2 - 1,654' EFL Cup 1 1 - 1 - - 90' FA Cup 1 1 - - 1 - 62' Total 30 18 1 3 3 - 1,806'

Unfortunately, that has not been enough to convince Thomas Tuchel, who has even used Jordan Henderson ahead of the young midfielder. The former Liverpool man, however, broke his hand while celebrating a goal in the 3-2 win over Mexico in the Round of 16 and has not played since.

Mainoo, though, failed to get on the pitch in Henderson’s absence in the 2-1 win over Norway in the quarter-final. However, he will be hoping to get an opportunity when England face bitter rivals Argentina in the semi-finals on Wednesday, 15 July.

United legends Paul Scholes and Nicky Butt have now shared their views on the matter.

Scholes baffled by Tuchel’s treatment of Mainoo

Speaking on The Good, The Bad & The Football podcast, Scholes said that he struggles to understand why Tuchel has not used Mainoo at the World Cup so far. He said: “It seems like it’s anybody but Kobbie Mainoo for Thomas Tuchel at the minute.”

“He’s bringing Reece James on who hasn’t played for three weeks because of a hamstring injury. Only Tuchel will know why, I can’t imagine Kobbie being a problem in the camp. But every manager has their favourites, of course they do.”

Mainoo has 14 appearances for England, including six at Euro 2024, where he also started the final. The young midfielder was handed his debut by former manager Gareth Southgate but has yet to earn Tuchel’s trust.

Butt against Mainoo’s debut against Argentina

Butt, however, insisted that it would be better if Mainoo was not used against Argentina. He explained: “Do you know something? I actually hope Kobbie Mainoo doesn’t come on now.”

“Because he’s probably so down, he’s not played and he’s not kicked a football in a real game. He’s been training, obviously, but if he goes in now, the only thing he can do is bad. He’s not going to be at the level to go and play at that level in a semi-final. I hope he doesn’t come on.”

“It’s anybody but Kobbie for Tuchel. He won’t be the first one to go to a World Cup and not play a minute, there’s a few players who have done that.”

Final Thoughts

Mainoo certainly has the ability to make a difference for England, so he is likely to be disappointed at how his World Cup has panned out. Nevertheless, the experience will add to his development, with the player already tipped for great things in the coming years.

Featured image by Molly Darlington/Getty Images

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