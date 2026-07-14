Andrey Santos: Newest Man United recruit defines his role in the team

In a frustrating summer up to this point, Manchester United’s transfer window has come to life over the last few days.

Brazilian Andrey Santos has been signed from Chelsea and there are reports of an agreement to sign free agent goalkeeper Karl Darlow.

What’s more, news broke out of nowhere yesterday that United had agreed to pay Youri Tielemans’ release clause to get him out of Aston Villa.

Santos’ move was also made official yesterday and he spoke to the club’s media about his excitement to link up with manager Michael Carrick and a host of United players.

In an interview for the club’s YouTube channel, Santos also discussed what a move to the club means to him.

Biggest club

When asked why he decided to move to Old Trafford he explained, “Manchester United is the biggest club in the world, so I’m very happy to be here. When I spoke with my wife about the club, she said, ‘Wow, we have to go. We have to move.’ It’s a pleasure for me.”

He also claimed that he did not have to think twice when his agent told him about United’s desire to sign him.

Number 17

Beaming throughout the entire interview, Santos expressed his delight about playing with the number 17 on his back.

When asked about why he chose the number he said, “I like number 17 because I had a very good season wearing it. When I asked if it was available, they told me it was free. I was really happy because I wanted to wear that number again.”

Old Trafford

Santos also revealed that playing at such an iconic stadium as Old Trafford was another pull factor for moving to United.

He explained, “I’m really excited. I’ve played there before as an opponent, so I know how difficult it is. Now I’ll be playing with those supporters behind me. Their support gives players confidence, and that’s so important.”

Inspirations

Santos also added that his early life in a Brazilian favela gave him the required attitude to succeed. He also explained that Neymar is his football icon, but that he has been compared to Brazilian legend Dunga.

The 22-year-old claimed, “I didn’t actually see Dunga play, but people tell me we’re similar. I like playing with and without the ball. I like breaking lines and helping my teammates. In Brazil we say the midfielder is like the head of the team. Communication is really important, and that’s something I value.”

Reflection

Finally, Santos revealed how happy he was to complete the move by stating, “it’s a dream. I want to win as many trophies as possible with this great club and make my name part of its history.”

He also explained that, in spite of being at the club just days, he already feels at home and is eager to show the fans exactly what he can bring to the team.

Andrey Santos 2025/2026 stats

Games played Goals Assists Mins played 43 3 4 2410

Feature image Eddie Keogh via Getty Images

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