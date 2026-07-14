How Belgian media reacted to Youri Tielemans’ Man United move



Out of the blue on Monday, news broke that Manchester United were signing Aston Villa’s Belgian midfielder Youri Tielemans.

Tielemans is hardly a stranger to United fans; he is a player they know all too well. His name has long been linked with a move to Old Trafford. Back when he was a Monaco player on loan at Leicester City, speculation swirled, and it continued throughout his spell at the King Power Stadium after signing permanently with the Foxes.

In 2023, Aston Villa swooped in after Leicester City’s relegation. At the time, many assumed that any lingering hopes of Tielemans moving to M16 had been dashed by his move to Villa Park.

Yet the midfielder never abandoned the dream of playing for the 20‑time English champions.

That is likely why he insisted on a £35 million release clause in his contract, one United have now triggered after he made it clear he truly wanted the switch.

The Belgian tempo-setter has since undergone his medicals, passed them with flying colours, and now awaits official unveiling.

Belgian media reaction to Youri Tielemans joining Manchester United

As the official announcement looms, United fans will appreciate how Belgian outlets have responded to Tielemans’ move to Old Trafford.

Nieuwsblad raves about the Red Devils landing an instant game-changer: “United is not buying potential, but a proven mainstay. That is also precisely why Aston Villa actually didn’t want to let him leave at all.

“Tielemans’ qualities should not be underestimated either,” the outlet added, before pointing out how he arrives to remedy Manchester United’s biggest flaw:

“In recent seasons, the entire build-up at Manchester United rested too often on the shoulders of Bruno Fernandes. Tielemans is exactly the type of midfielder who can share that burden.”

Sporza, meanwhile, highlighted how his strong World Cup showing for Belgium facilitated the move:

“Reward after heroic performance at the World Cup? Youri Tielemans on his way to making long-awaited top transfer to Manchester United.”

DH Net echoed Sporza’s sentiment, also noting: “Beyond the attractive price and opportunity, Youri Tielemans’ excellent World Cup served as the final argument for the Red Devils’ management to go on the offensive in recent hours.”

Perfect Casemiro replacement

Tielemans’ arrival at Old Trafford is certainly a pleasant surprise that Ineos have pulled off.

His vast experience, game-changing ability, and work rate should fill most of the gaps left by Casemiro‘s exit.

The Manchester Reds now look technically sound at the centre of the park; should they also land the athletic midfielder this squad craves, Michael Carrick could head into next season with one of the strongest midfields around.

Featured image Alex Grimm via Getty Images

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