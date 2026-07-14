Bruno Fernandes: Champions League side still dreams of signing Man United captain



Bruno Fernandes was quite revolutionary for Manchester United last season.

Record breaker

In 35 league games, Fernandes scored nine goals and provided 21 assists, setting a new Premier League record for assists.

His outstanding numbers and performances earned him the Premier League Player of the Season award, the Football Writers’ Footballer of the Year, and at United he was crowned both the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year and the Players’ Player of the Year.

Last season felt like the peak of Fernandes’ abilities. If he can sustain those levels, then after a summer of quality additions he could surely captain this United side to glory.

Galatasaray really want Bruno Fernandes

While United look forward to another great season with Fernandes, Galatasaray are daring to dream of stealing him away.

Big European clubs such as Bayern Munich quickly realised it was mission impossible to prise the Portuguese magnifico from Old Trafford, yet Galatasaray still cling to hope.

That much was clear from their coach’s latest admissions. In a fan interaction reported by Sport Digitale, Okan Buruk was asked:

“As a fan, would you want Bruno Fernandes or Can Uzun?” He replied: “As a fan, I’d want both.”

Pressed further, “As a coach, which one would you want?” Buruk was just as precise: “I’d want both. Coaches always want both,” he added.

Galatasaray can dare to dream, but the reality is that Fernandes is unlikely to leave United this summer.

Bruno stays

Talks of a new deal are already doing the rounds, and Fernandes himself has admitted he hopes to win the league with United.

Beyond that, credible sources suggest he has told teammates he is staying, a clear indication there is not even the slightest chance he will agree to join another club, even if his release clause were activated.

Featured image by Molly Darlington/Getty Images

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