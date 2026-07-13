Marcus Rashford: Stuart Pearce’s bold claim about Man United ace

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford’s struggles at the FIFA World Cup could have a bearing on his future this summer. The Englishman is surplus to requirements at Old Trafford and INEOS are looking to cash in on him to fund a busy transfer window.

Rashford spent last season on loan at Barcelona, where he registered 14 goals and 14 assists in 49 games to help them win LaLiga and the Supercopa de Espana. The Premier League giants expected the Catalans to trigger the €30 million purchase option in the player’s contract, but that has not happened. Instead, Barcelona have signed Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United to strengthen their attack.

Marcus Rashford Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played LaLiga 32 18 8 9 3 - 1,762' UEFA Champions League 11 5 5 4 - - 579' Copa del Rey 4 3 1 1 - - 249' Supercopa 2 0 - - - - 32' Total 49 26 14 14 3 - 2,622'

There has been interest in the 28 year old from the Premier League as well, with Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur reportedly considering a move. Recent reports suggest that United are willing to reintegrate the player into their pre-season squad, but a sale remains a lucrative prospect given his academy status.

The Red Devils were hoping that a strong World Cup campaign could ignite a bidding war for Rashford this summer. Unfortunately, things have not gone according to plan.

Rashford’s 2026 World Cup so far

Rashford came off the bench against Croatia in the opening group stage game to score England’s final goal in the 4-2 win. He had a seven-minute cameo against Ghana in the following game, which ended in a 0-0 draw.

The Englishman started the final group stage game against Panama but failed to make much of an impression as the Three Lions secured a 2-0 win. Rashford, however, retained his place in the starting XI against Congo in the Round of 32, but was hooked in the 61st minute after failing to make an impact.

His replacement, Gordon, set up two goals to help England secure a comeback 2-1 win. Barcelona’s new signing has retained his place in the starting XI in the wins over Mexico in the Round of 16 and Norway in the quarter-finals.

Rashford, meanwhile, has been an unused substitute in the last two games. Former England defender Stuart Pearce has now provided his opinion on the matter.

Pearce questions Tuchel’s use of United forward

Speaking to talkSPORT, Pearce questioned Tuchel’s decision not to call on Rashford even when England were chasing games. He said: “I found it quite strange that when we were chasing a game and looking for inspiration [there was] no sign of Marcus Rashford.”

“He didn’t feature in Mexico either. So we got two games just gone by where you’re looking for a bit of cutting edge and someone who might get us a goal with a bit of pace on the counter-attack, that type of thing.”

“I don’t know whether Thomas has seen something in training that he thinks there’s other players I can trust a little bit more, something to that nature. I don’t know whether it was just horses for courses and he wasn’t the person that I felt I could reach for and bring on.”

“But I find it quite strange that you can change that many people in a game and you’re looking for a goal in a game, and Rashford’s not one of you go to.”

Final Thoughts

United legend Paul Scholes recently suggested that Rashford is unlikely to stay at Old Trafford beyond the summer. Given that the player continues to divide opinion among fans, perhaps it is best that he pursues his career elsewhere.

Featured image Michael Steele via Getty Images

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