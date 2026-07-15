Manchester United confirm exit of Mille Turner to Birmingham City



Manchester United have confirmed that Millie Turner has completed a permanent transfer to Birmingham City.

United stint

Turner joined United in 2018 following the reformation of the club’s women’s team. She played a key role, helping the team earn promotion to the Women’s Super League during their debut season.

She started her senior career with Everton and played for Bristol City too before sealing an emotional return to United.

A no-nonsense defender, Turner made 133 league appearances. She scored nine goals in this period and captained United on multiple occasions.

The 30-year-old was part of the squad that beat Tottenham Hotspur to win the FA Cup in 2024. Last month, she announced her engagement to United midfielder Lisa Naalsund.

Now, Turner is set to continue her career with Birmingham City.

Exit

Matt Johnson, director of women’s football, said, “Millie’s contribution to Manchester United Women has been immense, she is a great professional and a fantastic leader, and has played a vital role in everything we have achieved throughout the last eight years.”

“It is important that she now has the opportunity to go and enjoy more regular game time at this stage of her career.”

“However, her impact at our club will continue long after she has departed with her unique character having played a key role in shaping the culture of our group.”

Reacting to her switch to Birmingham City, Turner remarked, “This is where I want to be. The way that the girls fight for each other and play for each other, it’s something that I really want to be part of.”

“It’s an exciting project and I think there’s no ceiling to what we can achieve here.”

Head coach Amy Merricks pointed out, “We’re pleased to welcome Millie to the club. She’s someone who brings a lot of experience and quality at the highest level, but just as importantly she’s a brilliant character and a real leader. We know the standards she’ll set every day will have a really positive impact on this group.”

Birmingham will be playing in the WSL next season after winning the WSL 2 title and securing promotion with a final-day 2-0 victory over Charlton Athletic.

Featured image Gareth Copley via Getty Images

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