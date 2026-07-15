Marc Bernal, Marcus Rashford: Man United’s plot with Barcelona explained

Manchester United made a bold attempt to persuade FC Barcelona to sign Marcus Rashford on a permanent deal by including Marc Bernal in the negotiations, according to a report from Spain.

Deal or No Deal

Despite scoring 14 goals and providing 14 assists as Barcelona reclaimed their La Liga title, the Blaugrana decided against triggering the £26 million buy-option to make Rashford’s stay at Camp Nou permanent. There were months of protracted negotiations between the clubs, during which the Catalans sought to renegotiate the price or agree a fresh loan, aiming to help them balance their books more effectively.

United had no interest in changing the terms of the deal, however, consistently delivering the same message: pay up, or Rashford will return to Old Trafford and be sold elsewhere.

With the June 15 deadline to agree a permanent transfer having passed, the 28-year-old’s stay in Spain has officially concluded. He is currently on duty for England at the World Cup – the Three Lions face Argentina in the semi-final tonight – but will be a part of Michael Carrick’s squad for pre-season once the tournament ends.

Rashford is understood to still want to play for Barcelona next season, though their recent signings of Anthony Gordon and Karim Adeyemi have made the idea of another winger being signed look doubtful. Other interested clubs include Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bayern Munich, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Surprise Swap Deal

While it was believed Manchester United’s hierarchy had steadfastly refused to renegotiate with their Catalonian counterparts, a new report suggests otherwise.

Mundo Deportivo claims United “inquired” about signing Bernal, Barcelona’s 19-year-old defensive midfielder. There were even attempts to include the youngster in a swap deal for Rashford, but Bernal was not open to the switch to Old Trafford.

“According to reliable sources consulted by MD, Manchester United agreed to negotiate the transfer of Marcus Rashford , who had a €30 million release clause with Barça, on one condition: that Marc Bernal be included in the deal.

“Not only did Barça oppose his signing, but the player also distanced himself from any interest. Bernal is clear that his future lies with Barça and that he is not considering any other option besides wearing the Blaugrana colors.”

Bernal is understood to have held talks with Hansi Flick, receiving assurances from the German tactician that he will be a key player next season. This convinced him to rebuff any suggestion of an exit, preferring to remain with his boyhood club, having come through the esteemed La Masia academy.

The one-cap Spain international is a highly rated No.6, standing 6’4″ with excellent technical skills and defensive instincts. He has drawn comparisons to Barcelona’s legendary midfielder, Sergio Busquets, with a similar ability to evade the opposition press.

Final Thoughts

With United in desperate need of a physically imposing anchor for their midfield following the departure of Casemiro, Bernal was a sensible target where INEOS saw an opportunity to strike a cut-price deal. It proved unsuccessful, however, with Rashford – and his expensive contract – set to return to M16, while Bernal will continue to ply his trade with Barcelona.

Featured image Alex Caparros via Getty Images

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