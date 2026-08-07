Lewis Hall: Fabrizio Romano details what United need to do to seal blockbuster signing

Manchester United’s transfer business has seemingly plateaued in recent weeks, with INEOS yet to make a truly blockbuster signing this summer.

United have avoided entering bidding wars or paying a premium for their priority targets. Instead, they have managed to add Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans to their ranks without crossing the £100 million mark.

However, the club’s hierarchy cannot continue to operate without digging deep into their pockets all summer if they want Michael Carrick to compete on all fronts this upcoming season.

Manchester United still eyeing Lewis Hall

It has been widely reported that Newcastle United left-back Lewis Hall is Manchester United’s first-choice target.

The Red Devils are keen to strengthen their left flank and view Hall as a player who has the athleticism and technical prowess to make a difference at both ends of the pitch.

Lewis Hall Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Second Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 30 24 1 1 5 - - 2,180' UEFA Champions League 10 6 - 1 - - - 648' FA Cup 3 2 - - - - - 231' EFL Cup 3 3 - - - - - 196' Premier League 2 1 1 - - 1 - - 90' Total 47 36 1 2 6 - - 3,345'

Furthermore, the ageing Luke Shaw cannot be relied upon to regularly feature in all competitions. Academy left-back Harry Amass, meanwhile, is not deemed ready for Premier League football, with United reportedly ready to sanction a permanent sale.

According to Fabrizio Romano, United are looking at left-back as a position to reinforce, and Hall could be their next target.

Manchester United told what they must do to sign Lewis Hall

However, the Italian journalist believes the 21-year-old is considered “too expensive”. Furthermore, Newcastle have “absolutely no intention” of selling him.

The Magpies have already agreed to part ways with Anthony Gordon, Sandro Tonali and their captain Bruno Guimarães. Therefore, they are now doing everything possible to keep hold of Hall.

Romano claims “only a crazy proposal” could change Newcastle’s stance and push Hall in the direction of Old Trafford.

On Wednesday, The Peoples Person relayed a report claiming United are willing to pay up to £60 million to secure Hall’s signature.

Whether Newcastle considers such a figure “crazy” enough to open the exit door remains unclear.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 7.5/10

Why?

✅ Reported by a tier 1 journalist

✅ Newcastle not under pressure to raise funds anymore

⚠️ United in position to make a blockbuster signing

TPP view

We believe it is a difficult deal for United, but they have resources to test Newcastle’s resolve.

Featured image Stu Forster via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social