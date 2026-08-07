Ibrahim Mbaye: Man United make their move to pip Liverpool in the race



Manchester United’s hunt for a left winger has now seen them linked with an interesting new name.

Last season, head coach Michael Carrick was forced to play Matheus Cunha and Patrick Dorgu out wide on the left,a position at which neither is a specialist.

However, the Dane, in particular, impressed, with the new boss keen to offer the 21-year-old more minutes there.

But Carrick still wants a specialist, which explains why he has extended an olive branch towards Marcus Rashford, who is set to join the team’s training camp in the Republic of Ireland.

Ibrahim Mbaye on United’s radar

INEOS still want to get rid, and should the Mancunian depart, Carrick will be left with the Brazilian, Dorgu and two wonderkids: Tynan Thompson and Enzo Kana-Biyik.

The Red Devils cannot enter the next campaign so light on quality, and L’Equipe have revealed that Ibrahim Mbaye of Paris Saint-Germain is on the club’s radar.

The Senegalese can play on either flank and his explosive pace and trickery would suit Carrick’s playing style.

The chase will be complicated owing to the presence of multiple English teams, including arch-rivals Liverpool.

United have made their move

“Ibrahim Mbaye, under contract until 2028, is reportedly open to leaving his boyhood club at 18, after having played 42 professional matches.

“The right-footed player would have liked to have a more prominent role in Luis Enrique’s squad this season and is now looking to join a team where he can play regularly, something he no longer feels possible at Paris Saint-Germain.

“For several months, PSG knew that it would be a busy summer for Mbaye and that several major European clubs were preparing to try and sign him. A few weeks later, several of the continent’s giants have already made their moves.

“Two destinations seem to stand out: Germany and England. Among others, Bayern Munich, Dortmund, Leipzig, and Leverkusen in the Bundesliga, as well as Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Aston Villa, and Chelsea in the Premier League, have all made their moves, some more concrete than others.

Liverpool leading the race

“Currently, two projects seem to stand out: Liverpool and Dortmund. Both clubs have already had ample opportunity to present their arguments to convince Mbaye to join them.”

Ibrahim Mbaye would cost in the region of £43 million, a fee INEOS should have no problem paying. But whether they can pip Liverpool in the race remains to be seen.

The 18-year-old remains a raw talent, and it will be interesting to see if Carrick pushes for a more established star instead.

Feature image Michael Reaves via Getty Images

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