Ben Nelson: Man United target tells Leicester he wants to leave

A new central defender is not thought to be among Manchester United’s priority concerns this summer.

In April, United handed a one-year deal to Harry Maguire, preventing the veteran Englishman from leaving as a free agent.

Accordingly, the Red Devils headed into the summer transfer window aiming to spend a major portion of their budget on their midfield overhaul. However, a cost-effective option for the backline has now landed on their radar.

Manchester United target ready to leave Leicester

According to the Daily Mail, Manchester United have expressed their interest in Leicester City defender Ben Nelson.

It is understood Serie A side Torino, Bundesliga outfit Borussia Monchengladbach, and newly relegated West Ham are also keen on Nelson.

In particular, Torino and Gladbach have both had “offers rejected for the 22-year-old left-sided centre back who only has 12 months left on contract.”

It is added that Nelson has told Leicester he wishes to leave.

The Foxes are demanding £10 million for the 6ft 5in defender, who can also play at left-back. The League One side’s asking price allegedly “continues to deter suitors.”

The Englishman has been capped six times at England U20 level. He made 27 appearances for Leicester last season, registering two goal contributions.

Manchester United working on signing Tottenham youngster

United are also looking to sign a highly rated and relatively inexpensive talent for their attack.

Earlier today, The Peoples Person relayed a report claiming United are engaged in club-to-club talks over a fee for Tottenham Hotspur winger Tynan Thompson.

The 18-year-old, an electric left-winger with “incredibly quick feet”, is yet to make his first-team debut. However, given his immense potential, that moment may not be far off, and at this point, it seems more likely to happen in red than in white.

Featured image Ed Sykes via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social