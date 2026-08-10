Home » Why Lisandro Martinez is yet to join Man United’s pre-season camp revealed

Why Lisandro Martinez is yet to join Man United’s pre-season camp revealed

by Ayantan Chowdhury
written by Ayantan Chowdhury
Lisandro Martinez


Manchester United have welcomed back nine of their high-profile stars as they begin their pre-season camp near Dublin.

Injured stars like Matthijs de Ligt, Karl Darlow, and Benjamin Sesko were all in attendance, alongside Matheus Cunha and Senne Lammens.

The duo have been recovering from illness which prevented them from taking part in the friendly against Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday.

Marcus Rashford returned to the fold after two years out on loan, alongside compatriot Kobbie Mainoo. Two academy starlets in Tynan Thompson and JJ Gabriel also made the cut.

Lisandro Martinez the only star left to join

Lisandro Martinez remains the only one World Cup star who is yet to return. The Argentine had picked up an injury in the World Cup final.

Fans were worried that the knock was serious after not seeing the ex-Ajax ace along with his teammates, but Samuel Luckhurst of The Sun has now revealed the truth.

The centre-back has been granted an additional day off due to him reaching the World Cup final. There are no injury concerns with him.

“Lisandro Martinez is off for an extra day as he played in the World Cup final three weeks ago today. His absence isn’t injury-related,” the reporter wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Reason for Lisandro Martinez’ absence revealed

Fans will breathe a sigh of relief. INEOS have decided not to strengthen in defence, but judging from the options at Michael Carrick’s disposal, the team could have done with reinforcements.

De Ligt remains injured, while Lisandro Martinez is injury-prone and his anger management needs work. Add Harry Maguire’s ageing legs into the equation, and the logic becomes undeniable.

Hopefully, the available players can stay fit and perform once the Premier League season commences on August 22.

For now, the focus is on the week-long camp, with United set to face Leeds at Croke Park before ending their pre-season engagements with a mouthwatering tie against former coach Ruben Amorim’s AC Milan.

Feature image Molly Darlington via Getty Images

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After failing to become a professional footballer, Ayantan switched to the next best thing: writing about the greatest football club in the world. He has extensive sports journalism experience, having worked for over 10 years in the Indian sports media industry, writing for the biggest newspapers and websites. Currently the Deputy Managing Editor at The Peoples Person. You can follow him on X: @ayantanc_25

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