Andrey Santos reveals what Man United got spot on vs Paris Saint-Germain



Manchester United deserved to emerge victorious from their pre-season clash against Paris Saint-Germain, but they will have to settle for an entertaining 1-1 draw on Saturday.

It was the Champions League holders who got off to a bright start in Gothenburg, taking the lead within the first two minutes at the Ullevi Stadium.

However, the Red Devils slowly regained control and started creating chances galore. It was Amad’s hard work that was eventually rewarded in the 32nd minute.

The Ivorian won the ball back high up the pitch and laid it on a plate for Bryan Mbeumo to slot home and continue his fine run in front of goal.

United controlled the tempo well

The 20-time English league champions created more chances, had more shots on target, but lacked that clinical edge in front of goal at times.

Despite Mason Mount’s injury, his midfield partner Andrey Santos held the fort admirably, and the Brazilian spoke to MUTV after the game.

The former Chelsea star explained how Michael Carrick’s game plan worked perfectly, as United controlled the ball well and created numerous chances.

He further added that the Old Trafford side were unlucky not to clinch a win, but considering how difficult the game was against the French giants, the performance was admirable.

Chances galore

“We played very well. Of course, every single game we want to win, but this match was a little bit hard. It’s pre-season, but for sure, we are improving more and more.

“You know, it’s football. I think we played better in the first half and controlled more of the game. We created a lot of chances, but this is football. We have to train hard for the next game.”

The 22-year-old is enjoying himself at his new home and he revealed how his teammates have helped him settle quickly.

The Brazil international also disclosed how he is already thinking about the next game, a blockbuster clash against arch-rivals Leeds United.

Andrey Santos has settled quickly into life at United

“I feel very comfortable here. This is my home now. Since my first day, everyone has made me feel at home, and I’m so happy to be here.

“The focus is always on the next game. But now we have to recover well first and then train hard to be ready for the game against Leeds.”

Before the game at Croke Park, United will go through an intensive training camp in the Republic of Ireland.

The camp will see the return of the last batch of United’s World Cup stars, including Marcus Rashford, Kobbie Mainoo, and Lisandro Martinez. Carrick’s next starting line-up will be interesting to see.

Feature image Michael Campanella via Getty Images

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