Marcus Rashford and eight others rejoin the group as Man United’s pre-season camp kicks off



Manchester United welcomed back nine stars into the fold as the team prepare for an intensive pre-season training camp at County Kildare.

The travelling party that took part in the game against Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday all flew straight to Dublin from Gothenburg.

They have been joined by the last batch of United’s World Cup stars, along with the players who were training in Carrington away from the main group due to injuries.

Benjamin Sesko, who has missed all four pre-season games but is expected to recover in time for the start of the new season, was spotted along with Matheus Cunha and Senne Lammens. The duo had to sit out the PSG tie due to illness.

Nine players rejoin the group as Dublin training camp kicks off

Matthijs de Ligt, who is recuperating after a back procedure, is also with the group along with new recruit Karl Darlow.

Academy wonderkids Tynan Thompson and JJ Gabriel also made the cut, while fans were most excited to see England World Cup duo Kobbie Mainoo and Marcus Rashford.

Back with the boys 🤜🤛 pic.twitter.com/F2uQq3Z8Yy — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 9, 2026

All nine players were seen taking their time to pose for pictures with eager fans while signing autographs.

The Mancunian last played for the club almost two years ago, and it was expected that he would join Barcelona permanently after he helped the Catalans clinch the La Liga title last season while on loan.

Marcus Rashford back after nearly two years

The Spanish giants refused to trigger his £26 million option, and with other European sides staying away due to the player’s wage demands, there is a growing feeling that the forward could remain at Old Trafford this season.

Michael Carrick has extended an olive branch to the Carrington graduate, and United could do with the England international’s qualities on the left.

INEOS have failed to sign a winger, and Cunha and Patrick Dorgu are not specialists. Thompson and Enzo Kana-Biyik remain raw, so Marcus Rashford is the club’s best bet at the moment.

The 20-time English league champions will train here in Dublin — either side of the meeting with Leeds — from now until Friday, when the players will leave for the Polish city of Wroclaw to face AC Milan.

Lisandro Martinez is the only remaining player left to join the group. The Argentine had suffered an injury in the World Cup final, but the knock is not expected to be too serious.

Feature image Alex Livesey via Getty Images

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