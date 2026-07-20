Home » Official: United women striker Melvine Malard completes move to Chelsea

Official: United women striker Melvine Malard completes move to Chelsea

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne

Manchester United Women fans have experienced a complicated summer so far.

Departures

Veterans of the club, such as Leah Galton, Millie Turner, and Hannah Blundell, have all left.

Lisa Naalsund also departed for Birmingham City Women last week, continuing a window of change so far.

Frustratingly, United have only managed to bring in one new player this summer, Andrea Medina from Atletico Madrid.

Melvine Malard was also said to be close to joining Chelsea, and that deal has been officially confirmed today.

The United board have faced accusations from supporters that they are letting the women’s team fall behind, and this move will do little to dissuade fans from this point of view.

Malard exit official

Manchester United Women announced on their official website that, “Manchester United can confirm that Melvine Malard has agreed a permanent transfer to Chelsea, subject to registration.”

They also signed off the article with the message to the French striker, “everyone at the club would like to thank Melvine for her service and wish her well for the future.”

Malard’s damning comments

Speaking to Chelsea’s website, Malard explained why she made the move to London, and her words will not make pleasant reading for supporters of United.

She explained, “when I put on the shirt, I’m proud and I give everything. But the fans can be sure that I’m here to win trophies and take Chelsea as far as we can go.”

Malard also added, when discussing her ambitions further, “to become a top striker, win trophies with Chelsea and continue winning because Chelsea have won a lot of trophies over the years. I want to keep that going, enjoy myself and be happy in this city with my wife.”

United fans will see these comments as a blow, as the player’s words clearly indicate she does not see United as a viable option to win trophies at this moment in time.

Melvine Malard WSL 25/26 stats

Games playedGoalsAssistsMins played
20631431

Featured image Alex Livesey via Getty Images

online polls

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social

Latest Top Stories...

Man United Women announce pre-season fixture versus Newcastle

Lisa Naalsund: Man United Women star latest to...

Manchester United confirm exit of Mille Turner to...

Melvine Malard: Chelsea agree record fee for Man...

Keira Barry opens up on decision to seal...

Sienna Wareing seals move to West Ham from...

Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.