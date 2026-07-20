Official: United women striker Melvine Malard completes move to Chelsea

Manchester United Women fans have experienced a complicated summer so far.

Departures

Veterans of the club, such as Leah Galton, Millie Turner, and Hannah Blundell, have all left.

Lisa Naalsund also departed for Birmingham City Women last week, continuing a window of change so far.

Frustratingly, United have only managed to bring in one new player this summer, Andrea Medina from Atletico Madrid.

Melvine Malard was also said to be close to joining Chelsea, and that deal has been officially confirmed today.

The United board have faced accusations from supporters that they are letting the women’s team fall behind, and this move will do little to dissuade fans from this point of view.

Malard exit official

Manchester United Women announced on their official website that, “Manchester United can confirm that Melvine Malard has agreed a permanent transfer to Chelsea, subject to registration.”

They also signed off the article with the message to the French striker, “everyone at the club would like to thank Melvine for her service and wish her well for the future.”

ℹ️ We can confirm that Melvine Malard has joined Chelsea on a permanent deal, subject to registration. We'd like to thank Mel for her service in red, and wish her all the best for the future 🤝 🗞️ https://t.co/Gt9D5xdewO pic.twitter.com/XkaRhEwSx4 — Manchester United Women (@ManUtdWomen) July 20, 2026

Malard’s damning comments

Speaking to Chelsea’s website, Malard explained why she made the move to London, and her words will not make pleasant reading for supporters of United.

She explained, “when I put on the shirt, I’m proud and I give everything. But the fans can be sure that I’m here to win trophies and take Chelsea as far as we can go.”

Malard also added, when discussing her ambitions further, “to become a top striker, win trophies with Chelsea and continue winning because Chelsea have won a lot of trophies over the years. I want to keep that going, enjoy myself and be happy in this city with my wife.”

United fans will see these comments as a blow, as the player’s words clearly indicate she does not see United as a viable option to win trophies at this moment in time.

Melvine Malard WSL 25/26 stats

Games played Goals Assists Mins played 20 6 3 1431

Featured image Alex Livesey via Getty Images

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