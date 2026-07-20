Tynan Thompson: United agree deal to sign Tottenham winger

Manchester United have made their fourth summer signing.

Before their first pre-season outing against Wrexham, United had announced the arrivals of Andrey Santos, Karl Darlow, and Youri Tielemans.

Santos even featured for the Red Devils in their friendly defeat, and Darlow and Tielemans are expected to join their new teammates soon. Furthermore, a new attacker could soon be part of Michael Carrick’s pre-season plans.

Manchester United sign Tynan Thompson

Manchester United have formally secured the services of Tynan Thompson from Tottenham Hotspur.

“Everyone at United would like to welcome Tynan to the club and wish him the very best of luck for the future,” the club said in an official statement.

🆕 We are delighted to announce the signing of Tynan Thompson from Tottenham. Welcome to United, Ty! 🤝🇾🇪 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 20, 2026

Born in Croydon, south London, Thompson, an explosive right-footed winger, stands at 6ft 2in tall.

The 18-year-old left-sided attacker scored 13 goals and contributed six assists last season across Under-18s to Under-21s level.

“Thompson, a right-footed left-winger like Liverpool starlet Ngumoha, has remarkable dribbling ability and can leave defenders for dust,” Football London underlined while analysing the youngster’s first-team prospects in February.

His performances earned him opportunities within Spurs’ first-team matchday squads, but he is yet to make his senior debut.

Tynan Thompson draws comparisons to Ayden Heaven

According to The Athletic, Thompson is set to join Michael Carrick’s first-team squad, and as such, senior minutes appear to be imminent.

It is understood United have agreed a deal worth £4 million in guaranteed fee plus a further £4m in add-ons. Spurs also retain a sell-on of 15 per cent and matching rights.

It is added that Thompson’s transfer is being seen as similar to Ayden Heaven’s arrival in January 2025. The young defender moved to Old Trafford from Arsenal’s academy for £1.5m and has since played 24 senior games.

United, meanwhile, are thought to be looking to the youth market in England and are in talks to sign other teenage talents.

Feature image James Fearn via Getty Images

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