Martin Baturina: United considering signing Como midfield maestro

Manchester United’s preference has been to shop in the Premier League under INEOS.

However, this summer, Jason Wilcox, the club’s director of football, has shown he is willing to place his trust in Serie A stars. United agreed a deal to sign Ederson from Atalanta before the midfielder failed to pass his medical. The Red Devils are also keen on AS Roma midfielder Manu Kone.

Now, a report suggests that United are also in the race to sign one of Serie A’s most promising creative talents.

Manchester United eyeing move for Martin Baturina

According to Calciomercato, Como attacking midfielder Martin Baturina has attracted interest from a number of Premier League clubs, with Manchester United thought to be considering signing him.

Signed for €20 million from Dinamo Zagreb in 2025, the 23-year-old star has established himself as a key player for Cesc Fabregas’ side.

The Croatia international, who enjoyed a promising World Cup campaign in North America, has been labelled as “the new Luka Modric”.

It is claimed United are among the clubs to have turned their attention to Baturina in recent weeks.

For now, Como are understood to be calm and are not particularly eager to sell Baturina.

However, concrete offers would reportedly “certainly be considered”. It is suggested that €80m (£67.9m) could be the right offer.

Manchester United working on signing Manu Kone

The Italian outlet adds that United are in talks with Roma for Kone.

Over the weekend, The Peoples Person relayed a report claiming the Serie A giants are prepared to reluctantly sanction the French midfielder’s exit this summer.

United have accelerated their efforts to bring in a third midfielder, and Kone appears to be their priority target. That, however, cannot be said for Baturina at the moment, as Carrick is blessed with several creative stars.

Featured image Marco Luzzani via Getty Images

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