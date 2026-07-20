Jhon Lucumí: Man United among the few clubs Colombia’s defensive rock wants to join



A centre-back signing is one Manchester United may be wise to consider this summer.

Injury concerns

United’s defensive situation is already precarious. Matthijs de Ligt is expected to return early next season; however, after more than eight months out, his minutes will need careful management to avoid a relapse.

Meanwhile, Lisandro Martínez was forced off in the 44th minute of Argentina’s 1-0 World Cup final defeat to Spain. Given his injury history, it would not be surprising if this latest setback keeps him sidelined for a while.

Lisandro Martinez has only made 76 Premier League appearances in four seasons for Manchester United. — Scott Saunders (@__scottsaunders) July 20, 2026

As a result, Michael Carrick could begin the campaign with only Harry Maguire, Ayden Heaven, and Leny Yoro as the natural centre-backs. That is surely not the scenario United want heading into what promises to be a demanding 2026–27 season.

Jhon Lucumí: A smart capture

Therefore, there is clear need for a defensive signing, and Bologna’s Jhon Lucumí stands out as an option worth pursuing.

The 6’2″ Colombian is left-footed, composed in possession, and aggressive in his defending—qualities that echo much of what Martínez offers.

Now 28, he would bring maturity and experience to this team. In addition, he could mentor Yoro and Heaven.

On the pitch, his progressive passing would sharpen United’s ability to build from the back. Furthermore, his anticipation and resilience in one-v-one duels would inject greater solidity into the backline.

All that said, Lucumí is one of those players who combine leadership with technical quality, he could both stabilise and elevate United’s defence.

Fortunately, his exploits in Italy have not gone under the radar, and United have already been linked.

United among Lucumí’s preferred destinations

Regarding his situation, Italian outlet il Resto del Carlino reports:

“So far, Lucumí has put offers from Turkey and second-tier Premier League clubs like Bournemouth and Nottingham on hold, waiting for Juventus, Inter Milan, and clubs from Spain or England.

“With the end of the World Cup, his situation promises to be resolved, and rumours of interest from Manchester United are beginning to swirl across the Channel.”

Therefore, with United among the few clubs Lucumí is keen to join, INEOS should act decisively. Bringing him on board would, in turn, prevent the team from being held hostage by recurring injuries to their key defenders and give Carrick the depth he needs to navigate the season.

Featured image Leonardo Fernandez via Getty Images

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