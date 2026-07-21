Lewis Hall: Man United narrow in on two main left back targets

Manchester United have had a busy start to the summer window after an initial lull.

Busy July

United missed out on key targets such as Elliot Anderson and Mateus Fernandes but have recovered well this month.

They have brought in midfield recruits in the form of Andrey Santos and Belgian captain Youri Tielemans.

The club have also signed back-up goalkeeper Karl Darlow to challenge Senne Lammens and have also announced the signing of Tottenham Hotspur youth talent, Tynan Thompson.

The Red Devils are not done yet, as they chase a third midfield signing and have been linked to players such as Manu Kone, Alex Scott and Eduardo Camavinga.

Other targets

United are also reported to be interested in strengthening their left side, either in the form of a left back or a left winger.

The Guardian newspaper reports that United are focusing on two main targets should they decide to bolster the left back position.

The paper states, “Manchester United are monitoring Newcastle’s Lewis Hall and Fulham’s Antonee Robinson to potentially strengthen Michael Carrick’s options at left-back.”

Luke Shaw had a very positive season last year, playing every Premier League game, but will not be able to do the same given the rigours of European competition and the probability of more cup football.

What’s more, Patrick Dorgu moved to a more attacking winger position under Michael Carrick and once again started pre-season against Wrexham in a more advanced role.

United have been linked to Hall all summer, as there have been rumours that he is keen to depart St James’ Park.

It has also been suggested that the 21-year-old would prefer a move to Old Trafford over his former club Chelsea.

Robinson has also been linked to United for quite some time, but at 28 years old. and turning 29 in two weeks, would offer a very different profile to the potential signing of Hall, especially as INEOS have made targeting players in the 22-26 bracket a priority where possible.

Lewis Hall Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Second Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 30 24 1 1 5 - - 2,180' UEFA Champions League 10 6 - 1 - - - 648' FA Cup 3 2 - - - - - 231' EFL Cup 3 3 - - - - - 196' Premier League 2 1 1 - - 1 - - 90' Total 47 36 1 2 6 - - 3,345'

Featured image Stu Forster via Getty Images

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