Tynan Thompson: Newest Man United star posts message to fans

Manchester United completed their fourth senior summer signing yesterday.

Signings

The Red Devils had already agreed deals for midfielders Andrey Santos from Chelsea and Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa.

They have also signed Karl Darlow from Leeds United on a free transfer to serve as goalkeeping competition for Belgian Senne Lammens.

United made it four when they announced the signing of winger Tynan Thompson from Tottenham Hotspur yesterday.

The deal is reportedly worth £4 million up front, with a potential £4 million more in add-ons.

Thompson’s message

The London-born winger wiped his entire Instagram before uploading a picture with the words, “Forever grateful,” and tagging the official Tottenham Hotspur account.

Thompson shared numerous images of his first day at United on his social media account and posted the message, “New beginnings.”

One photo shows him signing his new contract, while the next shows him touring the dressing room with his entourage.

There is also a picture of him in a United shirt at the stadium and another with his name on the back, but with no number. A final one shows him entering a building in normal street clothes.

Thompson played 26 matches at youth level last season, representing Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League 2, UEFA Youth League and Youth Cup, to name a few competitions.

In these matches, he recorded an impressive 13 goals and six assists. He was called up to the senior bench against Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League but did not get onto the pitch.

Thompson has also represented England Under-18s seven times in his career.

Tynan Thompson stats 25/26

Games played Goals Assists Mins played 26 13 6 1763

Source: transfermarkt.com

Feature image James Fearn via Getty Images

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