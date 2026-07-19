Lewis Hall chooses between Man United and Chelsea

Manchester United have sought to avoid entering bidding wars under INEOS, instead relying on their targets’ determination to move to Old Trafford.

Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo made it clear they only wanted to join United last summer, while Youri Tielemans did the same this year.

On the other hand, United missed out on Mateus Fernandes, who reportedly never gave a clear indication that a move to Manchester was his preference. Their left-back target, however, is supposedly fully committed to joining the Red Devils.

Chelsea target prefers Manchester United switch

According to TEAMtalk, Chelsea are working on strengthening their backline, having already reached an agreement in principle over personal terms with Crystal Palace central defender Maxence Lacroix.

It is claimed Chelsea are keen to bring in a new left-back as well, following Marc Cucurella’s move to Real Madrid.

The Blues have made fresh enquiries over several targets and continue to monitor Newcastle United’s Lewis Hall.

However, it is understood Hall’s “priority remains a move to Manchester United” should he leave St James’ Park this summer, “making that deal significantly more complicated for Chelsea.”

United are also in the market for a new left-back and the club’s director of football, Jason Wilcox, is thought to be a big admirer of the £70m-rated Englishman.

As such, it is a significant boost for United that Hall is prepared to snub his former club, Chelsea, in favour of joining Michael Carrick’s side.

Lewis Hall to hold talks with Newcastle United

Hall, who is known for his technical prowess and speed, emerged as one of the Premier League’s most accomplished full-backs last season.

Recently, The Peoples Person relayed a report claiming the 21-year-old will speak to Eddie Howe and the Newcastle hierarchy to “formally demand” a transfer to United.

Apart from Chelsea, Hall is admired at Arsenal, but the talented Newcastle man has his heart set on sealing a sensational move to the Theatre of Dreams.

Featured image Stu Forster via Getty Images

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