Alex Scott: United’s latest stance on Bournemouth ace revealed



Michael Carrick had instructed Manchester United to go out and sign at least three midfielders, as the head coach was keen on revamping the team’s engine room.

Two have arrived already, with Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans signed for a combined fee of around £85 million.

Carrick will need one more midfield addition, but the priority for INEOS is to now focus on player sales. Once that is done, the midfield search is expected to resume.

The Red Devils have already missed out on Elliot Anderson, Sandro Tonali, and Mateus Fernandes, while also cancelling the agreement for Ederson due to a failed medical.

Alex Scott asking price remains too high for United

INEOS continue to place extra emphasis on recruiting from within the Premier League, and Alex Scott has emerged as a top target.

However, Bournemouth have placed an £80 million price tag on the Englishman’s head, while rebuffing enquiries for the former Bristol City ace.

The Sun have claimed that the 20-time English league champions have no plans to pay as much, which could rule out a future move unless there is a drop in valuation.

“United retain an interest in Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott but are unwilling to meet his £80m valuation.”

United plotting last-minute deal

The Cherries have tried to agree a new long-term contract with the 22-year-old, while assuring him they would include a release clause for a smooth exit in the future.

So far, the footballer from Guernsey has yet to put pen to paper, and with his current deal expiring in 2028, United could leave it until late in the window to try and force Bournemouth’s hand.

The Athletic‘s Laurie Whitwell explained, “Alex Scott is someone they admire. Bournemouth still insist they’re not selling and the fact it’s not developed makes me wonder if United think that’s too expensive.

“But it could equally mean they’re waiting until late in the window to force Bournemouth’s hand because he’s only got two years left on his deal.”

United keeping alternative targets ready

Whether Bournemouth wilt under the pressure remains to be seen. United also have Carlos Baleba on their list, contingent on Brighton & Hove Albion reducing their asking price.

With time running out, INEOS have been forced to look beyond the English top flight, with links with Manu Kone getting stronger by the minute. It will be interesting to see who ultimately ends up at the Theatre of Dreams come the end of the summer window.

Feature image Michael Steele via Getty Images

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