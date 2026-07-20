Tynan Thompson could be Carrick’s answer to left wing woes



Manchester United’s left-wing needs could be solved by an unlikely source, if the latest reports are to be believed.

When Michael Carrick took charge, the squad had no specialist wingers who could operate on the left flank. As a result, the head coach was forced to improvise.

He opted to play Matheus Cunha, a support striker by trade, in that position, along with Patrick Dorgu, who was signed to be the club’s wingback.

The duo grabbed their chance with both hands and impressed massively as the Red Devils finished third in the Premier League, qualifying for the Champions League in the process. The Dane is still playing there at the start of pre-season.

United need a specialist left winger

With four tournaments to navigate in the upcoming season, Carrick has demanded INEOS for specialists, but so far, a move for Crysencio Summerville has not materialised.

There are talks of reintegrating Marcus Rashford, even though both the club and the Mancunian would prefer to go their separate ways.

Tynan Thompson will be involved in preseason games with #MUFC's first team & once he settles in, he may be used a LW option in the coming season. He's easily top 3 talents at #THFC & one of the best English attacking prospects. #MUFC beat other suitors with a strong proposal 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🌟 pic.twitter.com/7yIFsYUyDb — Sully (@SullyTalkz) July 20, 2026

Amid all this, the 20-time English league champions have signed 18-year-old Tynan Thompson from Tottenham Hotspur.

It was initially expected that the English wonderkid would be given time to settle into his new surroundings and would play for the academy before a possible jump to the first team.

Tynan Thompson is the chosen one

Sully, a reliable source for all things United, has claimed that the Old Trafford side believe the England Under-18 international has the ability to make an instant impact.

He will join Carrick‘s pre-season training and the expectation is that he will be used as a left winger on occasions for the first team in the coming campaign.

“Tynan Thompson will be involved in preseason games with Manchester United’s first team & once he settles in, he may be used a LW option in the coming season.

“He’s easily top 3 talents at Tottenham Hotspur & one of the best English attacking prospects. Manchester United beat other suitors with a strong proposal,” Sully wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Fans will be excited to see what Tynan Thompson can do in the famous red shirt this pre-season. It will be interesting to see if he is involved in the upcoming friendly against Rosenborg.

Feature image James Fearn via Getty Images

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