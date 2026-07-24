Fresh twist in Manchester United’s pursuit of Aurelien Tchouameni

Manchester United’s pursuit of Aurelien Tchouameni appears to have taken another complicated turn. The French defensive midfielder is currently regarded as one of the best players in his position and has been a long-term target for the Red Devils.

Tchouameni is coming off an impressive season, in which he stood out despite Real Madrid’s struggles. The 26 year old finished the campaign with two goals and two assists in 49 games, all but three of which were starts.

Aurelien Tchouameni Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played La Liga 33 31 1 - 8 - 2,623' UEFA Champions League 13 13 1 1 3 - 1,125' Supercopa 2 2 - - - - 180' Copa del Rey 1 0 - 1 - - 13' Total 49 46 2 2 11 - 3,941'

United have had their eyes on the Bordeaux graduate since his days with Monaco and have rekindled that interest this summer. The Red Devils are looking for Casemiro’s replacement, and the Frenchman is reportedly considered the ideal option for the job.

Tchouameni also impressed with Les Bleus at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, further strengthening the Red Devils’ desire to see him at the Theatre of Dreams. A recent report relayed by The Peoples Person suggests that Los Blancos are ready to consider his departure. However, a contrasting update has now emerged, that will not please United fans.

Real want United target to stay

According to TEAMtalk, Real Madrid have no desire to let Tchouameni leave despite continued interest from United. The report states: “Manchester United have made another check on Aurelien Tchouameni’s situation, but Real Madrid sources have played down any suggestion the France international defensive midfielder could leave Estadio Bernabeu this summer, TEAMtalk understands.”

The report confirms that the Frenchman was internally seen as the dream target by the Red Devils’ recruitment team. However, Jose Mourinho’s appointment as Los Blancos manager has ended any hope of Tchouameni’s departure, because the Portuguese considers him indispensable to his plans.

Mourinho has already informed Real of his intentions to have the player around next season. Meanwhile, the Frenchman’s stance also makes it very difficult to prise him away.

The report continues: “Although Tchouameni has long admired the Premier League and has attracted sustained interest from both Manchester United and Liverpool over recent years, TEAMtalk understands that he has never actively sought a move away from the Spanish capital.”

Recent reports suggest that the Frenchman has signed a new deal, although official confirmation is still pending.

Rodri’s possible arrival won’t displace Tchouameni

The report also states that the intermediaries who offered Tchouameni to United are not directly linked to the player. It adds: “We understand representatives not directly connected to the player have again approached Man United, suggesting there could still be an opportunity to strike a deal should Madrid be successful in their pursuit of Man City and Spain international defensive midfielder Rodri.”

Rodri is reportedly a priority target for Real Madrid this summer, leading to speculation that his arrival could spell the end of the Frenchman’s stay at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, TEAMtalk have refuted those claims, stating: “Sources close to the Bernabeu have dismissed suggestions that Rodri’s potential arrival would automatically open the door for Tchouameni to leave.”

“We understand that the feeling inside Madrid is that the club want both players rather than viewing one as a replacement for the other.”

The report insists that United are aware of the complications regarding a deal for Tchouameni at the moment, but want to be best placed if he becomes available.

Final Thoughts

United have signed Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans this summer, but the midfield is still crying out for a proven figure who can shield the backline. While Tchouameni would be perfect for the role, INEOS must be wary of putting all their eggs in one basket and ending the summer without signing a proven defensive midfielder.

Featured image Dan Mullan via Getty Images

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