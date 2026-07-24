Man United’s deal for Youri Tielemans is the signing of the summer

“He’s just so good,” was the reaction of one Aston Villa official following Youri Tielemans’ award-winning campaign under Unai Emery in the 2024/25 season. Yet the maestro will not be plying his trade in Birmingham next season; instead, he will be wearing the hallowed red shirt of Manchester United.

Voted as Player of the Year by both his teammates and the Villa Park fanbase, the Belgium international was the beating heart of the Villans, only for the Red Devils to complete a ruthless transplant by triggering a secret £35 million release clause in his contract to bring him to Old Trafford.

Record-breaking deals

Heading into the summer transfer window, every fan and their dog knew Manchester United’s leading target to take the reins from Casemiro was Elliot Anderson. Yet when presented with the opportunity to join England’s biggest club, the 23-year-old England international found 130 reasons why the blue half of Manchester was the more appetising destination. Go figure.

Acutely aware of the appeal a petrostate held over an institution as indelible as the Theatre of Dreams, United withdrew from the race with their noisy neighbours for the Nottingham Forest midfielder. Without a rival to compete with, Manchester City broke their own club record to agree a £116 million deal to sign Anderson.

West Ham United’s breakout star Mateus Fernandes was the candidate the recruitment team identified as an alternative. But having faced the ignominy of back-to-back relegations – first at Southampton, then with the Hammers – the one-cap Portugal international was still bizarrely valued at £85 million by the East London club.

The Red Devils were prepared to meet this fee, only with the caveat that part of the exorbitant sum would be paid conditionally. Conversely, Tottenham Hotspur, confronted with the unthinkable prospect of a descent into the Championship themselves, were as desperate as they were driven.

The Lilywhites signalled a willingness to pay over the odds for Fernandes in order to hijack a deal for a player who had publicly confirmed his boyhood hero was his namesake, Bruno Fernandes. A club-record fee in North London was duly paid up front, much to the surprise of United and every other suitor for the lesser-known Fernandes.

Unwilling to meet a valuation that vastly exceeded their own, INEOS again ended their pursuit of another top target to fix Michael Carrick’s engine room. Spurs then followed this by agreeing another record-breaking fee for Newcastle dynamo Sandro Tonali – a midfielder United had also considered a swoop for.

In a market where their rivals were prepared to overspend, the previous hierarchy at Old Trafford would have panicked. A long-term target like Carlos Baleba, with whom the club had agreed personal terms last summer despite Brighton & Hove Albion’s inflated valuation, would have quickly become a panicked, and pricey, pivot.

Without the inept hand of Ed Woodward guiding policy, United’s leadership did not waver from the job Sir Jim Ratcliffe had entrusted them with. Accordingly, a deal worth nearly one third of the fee quoted for Fernandes was struck for Tielemans, even with the 29-year-old Aston Villa talisman surpassing the West Ham starlet in virtually every metric – apart from age.

Midfield Maestro

Having turned down the chance to sign Tielemans three times in the past seven years, Manchester United zeroed in on the Sint-Pieters-Leeuw native with a speed as decisive as it was deft. Aston Villa had not planned to sign a new midfielder this summer, only for Amadou Onana’s serious knee injury and United’s raid to force the Midlanders into a double deal for João Gomes and Johan Manzambi.

One Old Trafford source describes the £35 million deal for Tielemans as a “brilliant signing”. Another analyst claims it is “hard to think of any [move] over the past 13 years or so that have made more sense” – with good reason.

Capable of functioning as his team’s creator-in-chief from deep, the former Leicester City man is a force to be reckoned with in the opposition half. Three goals and seven assists in the 2024/25 season show a player as deadly in the final third as he is decisive.

In May, Aston Villa won their first European trophy in 44 years with a 3-0 triumph over German side SC Freiburg in the final of the Europa League. Tielemans scored a screamer of a volley to make it 1-0 and set Unai Emery’s side on track for history just before half-time.

Tielemans goal in Freiburg vs Aston Villa Europa League Final game. pic.twitter.com/xCRAR9DzWT — Daily Foot Vibes (@dailyfootvibes) May 20, 2026

Yet goal contributions do not come close to explaining why the Spanish tactician was so devastated to lose his midfield master. Emery saw Tielemans as an integral part of his side; the conductor who sets the tone for his teammates.

INEOS have made players in the age bracket of 22-26 years a priority since taking the helm at Old Trafford. An exception was made for Tielemans, however, such is his effect both on and off the pitch.

The Anderlecht protégé is an outstanding technician; the type of midfielder worth his weight in gold in possession. As Carrick looks to instil a more controlled version of football with United, Tielemans will bring composure and class in equal measure.

But he is also understood to be an excellent presence in the dressing room. A seasoned veteran who captained his country at the World Cup, he embodies the profile INEOS have sought to institutionalise: a leader who sets the standard others strive to meet.

The departure of Casemiro will be felt in game, but also acutely out of it. Sporting director Jason Wilcox wants new recruits to embody the skill and spirit of their predecessors. A Premier League-proven operator in his prime, Tielemans is the type of signing Sir Alex Ferguson built a dynasty upon. The fact it weakens a direct rival only sweetens the cherry.

Having come close to leaving his boyhood club under the tumultuous and tenuous tenure of Ruben Amorim, Kobbie Mainoo has been revitalised by Michael Carrick. The fact that United would have been gunning for the 20-year-old starlet’s signature were he playing for a rival only underscores how unthinkable the thought of Chelsea signing him was.

Tielemans is the ideal mentor for Mainoo to learn from. The England international’s profile aligns perfectly with the Belgian; a template for how a technically gifted playmaker shines within the cut and thrust of Premier League football.

Whether they will be able to perform as effectively as a pairing remains to be seen, but the vision for an engine room whose sole focus is dominating with the ball, rather than without, is the type of midfield unit which has seen Luis Enrique dominate Europe with Paris Saint-Germain.

Final Thoughts

The lingering feeling that Manchester United still need a physical monster in the No.6 position has not been assuaged by Tielemans, especially with an “outstanding” Premier League enforcer having already greenlit a switch to Old Trafford.

But the capture of one of the best deep-lying midfielders in England from a direct rival proves INEOS have learned from the mistakes of the past. Ferguson would not have hesitated had Tielemans been available for £35 million in a summer where his competitors were breaking records to sign objectively inferior players.

And if one truth holds in the unknown of modern football, it is this: if the legendary Scot would, the Red Devils should. It is a deal which will age like the finest of wines Ferguson would offer his counterparts at full-time at Old Trafford, having trumped them long before they arrived to lose in M16. Why should Carrick and his new conductor be any different?

Photo by Miguel Saddi Vitorino via Pexels.com

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