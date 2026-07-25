Fabrizio Romano delivers worrying Givairo Reid update for Man United



Fabrizio Romano has dropped a transfer update on Feyenoord full-back Givairo Reid, which may come as concerning news to Manchester United.

Reid interest

While United are primarily focused on bolstering their midfield options, left-back is also believed to be an area of interest for the club this summer.

Tyrell Malacia officially parted ways with United at the end of June following the expiry of his contract.

With Malacia gone, Luke Shaw remains the only fit, senior and natural left-back on the club’s books. Noussair Mazraoui can play in this role if required but he is hardly a specialist. Then there is Harry Amass, who is still finding his feet at the highest level of football.

Shaw’s 38 league starts last season were a welcome outlier, but his injury-prone history means United must plan for contingencies at left-back.

United continue to be linked to a number of players including Lewis Hall (Newcastle), Antonee Robinson (Fulham) and of course, Reid. A recent report covered by The Peoples Person revealed that United must ward off competition from Liverpool to land Reid.

Two sparkling seasons at Feyenoord have marked him out as a player ready for the next level. An all-action full-back, he is a constant outlet, always available to receive the ball in advanced areas and make things happen in the final third.

But it appears Nottingham Forest are the club currently best placed to secure Reid’s signature.

Romano shares Reid update

According to Romano on X, “Nottingham Forest submitted second offer for Givairo Read as new right back from Feyenoord.”

“Understand the proposal is worth €20m package with player open for the move, personal terms not an issue.”

“Deal underway.”

🚨🌳 Nottingham Forest submitted second offer for Givairo Read as new right back from Feyenoord. Understand the proposal is worth €20m package with player open for the move, personal terms not an issue. Deal underway. #NFFC pic.twitter.com/YKUJXnkeUT — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 25, 2026

If United were serious about Reid, this latest development will have been a shock and it may just be the trigger that prompts them into decisive action.

Featured image Alexander Hassenstein via Getty Images

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