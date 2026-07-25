Manu Kone: AS Roma invite Man United to strike quick deal for top target



To crown their midfield rebuild, Manchester United are expected to sign a third midfielder this summer.

Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos have already arrived, with the pair injecting high-level technical ability into United’s engine room. Now, the expectation is that a defensive midfield destroyer will be signed to complement them.

France’s best midfielder Manu Kone eyed

There are not many out there to go for, with most simply not gettable. There is one exception, though: Manu Kone, who is gettable enough that INEOS need only open talks with AS Roma to strike a deal.

Unlike Alex Scott and Aurelien Tchouameni, the Red Devils’ top midfield targets, whose clubs are resisting a sale, Roma have openly admitted Kone may leave.

Yet as certain as it seems that the midfielder who lit up the World Cup, and prompted Rio Ferdinand to label him France’s “best midfielder” at the tournament, is to leave Rome, the Red Devils are yet to open talks with the Serie A side.

Some find that interesting, especially given it is now suggested that Kone and United have already agreed personal terms.

Interestingly, while this situation amuses fans, it is frustrating Roma.

Roma desperate to cash in

Apparently, as per Corriere dello Sport, quoted by Sport Witness, the Champions League side hope United can speed things up on this transfer.

It is explained: “The club (Roma) would like to complete a transfer by July 31st to meet the parameters of the settlement agreement, the deadline for which has been extended by UEFA until the end of the month.”

Kone the perfect signing to crown United’s rebuild

Whether INEOS take advantage of Roma’s situation and try to strike a quick bargain deal this week remains to be seen.

What is obvious, however, is that if United can sign Kone, it would complete a successful midfield rebuild.

Kone can easily offer what Tchouameni offers: that defensive rigidity seen at the World Cup. That alone surely paints the clearest picture of what a massive coup signing Kone could be for the Red Devils.

Feature image Kevin C. Cox via Getty Images

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