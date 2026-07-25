Jonathan Rowe: Man United told how much they must commit to win race for Dembele 2.0



If Manchester United were given a chance to sign Ousmane Dembele, it is clearly a transfer opportunity that fans would not want the club to hesitate over; they would expect United to commit without delay.

Honestly, though, it is hard to imagine Paris Saint-Germain selling their lethal attacker, who is the current Ballon d’Or holder.

But why attempt that when United could land their own Dembele in Jonathan Rowe?

Likened to Ousmane Dembele

When Rowe first broke onto the scene, talent scout Jacek Kulig remarked that he carried “Dembele vibes” thanks to his flawless two‑footed ability.

Now at Bologna, Rowe may not yet be the superstar once predicted, but Dembele’s move from Barcelona to PSG proved how the right transfer can unlock a player’s full potential.

Could a switch from Bologna to Old Trafford be the 23-year-old’s defining move?

His transfer links to United have now come back in full swing, and while fans were still digesting news that the Red Devils and Everton could battle for the former Norwich City man, an important update has dropped.

Bologna set their price

Italian newspaper Corriere di Bologna, as cited by Transfer Feed, revealed the figure that could decide the race. They confirm:

“Man Utd’s interest is described as more important. Bologna want around €40m for the winger to leave.”

Rowe could give United a new tactical edge

United would benefit from a two‑footed attacker like Rowe.

Dangerous from either flank, he offers a tactical edge the club have yet to exploit fully. His pace, technical ability, and willingness to take on defenders make him a natural fit.

With Marcus Rashford’s long-term future in doubt, Rowe could potentially emerge as his long-term replacement, and given his potential to be as great as Dembele, he could yet make United’s left wing his own.

Featured image Francesco Scaccianoce via Getty Images

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