Marcus Rashford: Man United drop clearest hint yet on what they will do with polarising attacker



Manchester United entered this transfer window with the intention of signing a prolific left winger.

Some outstanding winger options, such as Mateus Mane, Yan Diomande, and Crysencio Summerville, were linked to the club.

Rashford’s future was key to any move for a left winger

However, while INEOS were expected to press ahead and pursue one of these exciting targets, an interesting transfer realisation emerged: the Red Devils could only sign a winger if they managed to move Rashford on.

It should have been straightforward to move him on after a brilliant season with Barcelona, where he registered 14 goals and 14 assists in 49 games, yet that has not proven to be the case.

To many people’s surprise, Barcelona opted against triggering the £26 million option they had agreed with United to convert his loan into a permanent deal.

Once it became clear the Catalan giants were not signing him, it then emerged that Rashford had a £40 million release clause allowing him to join any Premier League side except Liverpool and Manchester City.

Yet no Premier League club came forward to trigger that clause before it expired, meaning any English side now hoping to sign Rashford will have to negotiate directly with United.

The 20-time English champions have also decided they will resist selling him to direct rivals, further narrowing the transfer options available to the winger.

Rashford poised to stay

It now appears likely that the academy graduate will stay rather than leave, with United continuing to operate as though he will remain.

Their latest move in that regard is what the Mirror is now reporting.

The reputable Manchester United source confirms:

“United executives have asked Rashford if he wants to be included in the fly-on-the-wall film the club has agreed with Amazon, in a multi-million pound deal.

“It’s understood Rashford has not made a decision, as he continues to mull over his next move. But the invitation suggests United might be willing to head into the new season with Rashford in their plans.”

United could gain from Rashford’s stay

Reading that, it is all but clear United are planning to rely on Rashford next season.

The club appears to have made up its mind to keep him, so it may now be up to Rashford himself to decide whether he stays or leaves.

While the decision to keep him will leave some fans divided, if he can be as dangerous as he was last season for Barcelona, he could prove valuable for a United side back in the Champions League.

Featured image Michael Steele via Getty Images

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