Manchester United Women are currently on an impressive run.

Season so far

In both the Women’s Super League and the Players’ Cup, they are on a 12-match unbeaten run.

This has seen them top the cup table and sit in fourth place, having closed the gap to third-placed London City Lionesses to one point.

The Red Devils beat Crystal Palace 2-0 at the weekend and have finally seemed to solve their defensive issues.

Man United Women results Season 26/27 Date Competition H/A Opponent Score Result 14/11/2026 FA WSL H Crystal Palace W 2-0 W 08/11/2026 FA WSL A Aston Villa W 1-0 W 31/10/2026 FA WSL A Everton W 0-0 D 28/10/2026 WSL Cup H Burnley W 3-0 W 25/10/2026 FA WSL H Manchester City W 1-1 D 21/10/2026 WSL Cup A Liverpool W 5-3 W 18/10/2026 FA WSL A Charlton Athletic W 3-1 W 03/10/2026 FA WSL H Liverpool W 1-0 W 30/09/2026 WSL Cup A Durham W 5-1 W 27/09/2026 FA WSL H West Ham W 2-1 W 23/09/2026 WSL Cup H Sheffield United W 10-1 W 19/09/2026 FA WSL A Arsenal W 1-1 D 13/09/2026 FA WSL H Chelsea W 0-5 L 04/09/2026 FA WSL A London City Lionesses W 1-2 L

Manchester United Women head coach Eva Olid’s side are scoring for fun in the Players’ Cup but have lacked the same fluidity in the league, something the Catalan coach is keen to improve upon.

Fiamma Benítez links

With just over a month until the January transfer window opens, Manchester United Women will be looking to add talent to build on what has been a promising beginning to the season.

Roundtable reports that “with Olid looking to add more goals and attacking flair to her squad, United are interested in Fiamma Benítez.”

The report continues that “the 22-year-old Spanish star plays both as a midfielder and in attack, and is highly rated by both United and keen followers of women’s football across Europe.”

Olid is a keen admirer of the player but “sources have told Roundtable that a deal is not expected to be easy, with Atlético having already refused to sell the player this summer.”

What’s more, “it is thought that United have already begun initial work on potential January transfer targets, although concrete interest in any signings has yet to develop.”

Benítez could perhaps play in a role just behind the striker in what could threaten Jess Park and Ella Toone‘s positions in the side.

She has scored 23 goals and provided 22 assists in 92 matches for Atlético Madrid.

The attacking midfielder has also scored two goals in 16 appearances for the Spanish national team.

Featured image by Ben Roberts Photo via Getty Images