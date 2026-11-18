Manchester United Women are keen to build on their positive start to the season in the transfer market.

Strong beginnings

The Red Devils are on a 12-match unbeaten run in both the league and the cup.

In that time, they have risen to fourth and are just two points behind London City Lionesses in third place.

Eva Olid’s side have been scoring goals for fun in the Players’ Cup and have now begun to keep more clean sheets, keeping four on the spin.

United will be looking to build on this strong start to the season and are already showing interest in Spanish midfielder Fiamma Benitez for a move in the winter window.

Ruby Mace

Roundtable reports that United have another young player with huge potential in their sights.

The website states: “Eva Olid aims to bolster her high-flying squad by targeting the versatile midfielder, testing the Toffees’ resolve as competition for the rising WSL star intensifies ahead of January.”

The article adds that “Olid is keen to strengthen her attacking and midfield lines in the coming January and summer transfer windows.”

Roundtable understands that Manchester United Women “are strongly interested” in 23-year-old Mace.

Crucially, the Everton woman would be “open” to a potential move which could facilitate any deal in the winter.

The report also states that “Everton would rather not sell her, as she’s seen as a key player for their project. United like her profile a lot internally, and scouts have been impressed when watching her. She’s been of interest to United for a while now.”

United are keen on not only her raw potential to improve but also her versatility, as she can play not only as a holding midfielder but also at centre-back.

The club is also paying close attention to the defensive positions and may make a move in this department in January should the right opportunity arise.

Mace came through Arsenal’s academy before spending three years at Manchester City. She joined Everton in 2025 and has played 27 games for the club.

She has also been capped once by England.

The midfielder could be in line to play against United tonight as they face Everton in the Players’ Cup this evening at 19:00 GMT.