Pompey Women boss Jay Sadler has confirmed he is parting ways with the club to take up a new role at Manchester United.

Impressive record

Earlier on Tuesday, Pompey announced that Sadler will leave the club for a new role in global scouting at United.

Pompey also shared news of the appointment of Kim Stenning as Sadler’s successor. It remains unknown exactly when Sadler will officially leave but until this is clear, he will continue serving as head coach while the transition takes place.

He has been in charge of Pompey for more than a decade, during which time he helped the side transition to professional status and secure the National League title in 2024.

Under his leadership, the Blues are unbeaten in eight league matches and secured a third-round spot in the Women’s FA Cup with a 5-2 victory at Exeter on Sunday.

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Sadler said of his switch to United, “After more than a decade at Pompey, I leave with immense pride and gratitude for everything we’ve achieved together.”

Manchester United Women record this season Date Competition H/A Opponent Score Result 14/11/2026 FA WSL H Crystal Palace W 2-0 W 08/11/2026 FA WSL A Aston Villa W 1-0 W 31/10/2026 FA WSL A Everton W 0-0 D 28/10/2026 WSL Cup H Burnley W 3-0 W 25/10/2026 FA WSL H Manchester City W 1-1 D 21/10/2026 WSL Cup A Liverpool W 5-3 W 18/10/2026 FA WSL A Charlton Athletic W 3-1 W 03/10/2026 FA WSL H Liverpool W 1-0 W 30/09/2026 WSL Cup A Durham W 5-1 W 27/09/2026 FA WSL H West Ham W 2-1 W 23/09/2026 WSL Cup H Sheffield United W 10-1 W 19/09/2026 FA WSL A Arsenal W 1-1 D 13/09/2026 FA WSL H Chelsea W 0-5 L 04/09/2026 FA WSL A London City Lionesses W 1-2 L

“When I first arrived, I could never have imagined the journey ahead. I’m incredibly proud of how far we’ve come, taking Portsmouth Women from the grassroots of the game to the professional stage, securing promotion to the WSL2 and creating memories that will stay with me for a lifetime.”

“Football is ultimately about people and I’ve been fortunate to work alongside so many talented individuals, build lifelong friendships and be part of something truly special. I’m grateful to everyone who has played a part, particularly the players, staff, supporters, board and above all, my family for their unwavering support and sacrifices.”

He added, “This is an exciting next step for me and my family, but Pompey will always hold a special place in my heart. I wish Kim and everyone connected with the club every success for the future.”

Chief executive Andrew Cullen remarked, “Jay has made an enormous contribution to Pompey Women over more than a decade and I would like to thank him for everything he has done for the club.”

“His achievements speak for themselves. He has helped transform the women’s programme, led the transition to professional status and delivered promotion in 2024. He guided the team through two incredibly challenging seasons at a higher level and is currently overseeing a positive run of form this season.”

“While we are naturally sorry to see Jay leave, this is a fantastic opportunity for him to take the next step in his career with Manchester United Women. It is also a great reflection on Jay and the reputation he has built through his work at Pompey. He leaves with our sincere thanks and very best wishes for the future.”

In the same announcement, Jane Eisner, chair of Portsmouth Women, was also full of praise for Sadler, thanking him for his “tremendous” contributions to the club.

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