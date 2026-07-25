Vinicius: Man United, Arsenal eyeing Real Madrid superstar

Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior is attracting interest from the Premier League’s biggest clubs.

Earlier today, The Athletic reported that Arsenal are exploring a move to sign Vinicius if he does not extend his contract in the Spanish capital.

However, the North London outfit are yet to open club-to-club talks. They may have to act more decisively to seal this blockbuster transfer, as Manchester United are also reportedly in the race.

Manchester United in the race for Vinicius’ signature

According to TEAMtalk, Vinicius Junior’s representatives have made fresh contact with a number of the Brazilian’s Premier League suitors to indicate that a move could become a realistic possibility this summer.

It is understood that Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester City are showing the strongest intent to land the Brazilian winger. However, Manchester United and Chelsea are also monitoring developments.

The 26-year-old has entered the final year of his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos have reportedly made it clear they will not meet Vinicius‘ demands and match the salary of their highest earner, Kylian Mbappe, who earns around €60 million per year.

Furthermore, the Brazil international has been handed a clear ultimatum: either agree fresh terms or the club will consider a sale this summer.

With club president Florentino Perez unwilling to budge, the player’s camp has begun “engaging with the small number of clubs worldwide capable of financing a move for one of football’s biggest stars.”

Manchester United in financial position to sign Vinicius

Earlier this month, The Peoples Person relayed a report from French journalist Romain Molina claiming most clubs cannot afford to sign Vinicius this summer.

Molina suggested that United are the only club capable of financially pulling off a move for the Real Madrid superstar.

Vinicius Junior Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played LaLiga 36 32 16 6 8 - 2,825' UEFA Champions League 14 13 5 8 2 - 1,171' Supercopa 2 2 1 - 1 - 163' Copa del Rey 1 1 - - - - 90' Total 53 48 22 14 11 - 4,249'

The Red Devils do want to sign a left winger this summer, but they are yet to accelerate their efforts, with the club’s recruitment team focused on overhauling the midfield and resolving Marcus Rashford’s future.

As such, at this point, Arsenal appear to be frontrunners for the signature of one of Europe’s best attackers.

Featured image Wagner Meier via Getty Images

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