Ex-Man United star Javier Hernandez agrees to join newly-formed club



Former Manchester United forward Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez has agreed to join a brand new club, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed.

United spell

Hernandez spent five years at United, making history as the first Mexican to play for the club. He became a fan favourite for his clinical finishing, impact as a substitute and poaching instincts.

Sir Alex Ferguson snapped him up from Chivas after his rapid rise in Mexico before the 2010 World Cup.

Hernandez scored on his competitive debut in the Community Shield win over Chelsea and went on to net 20 goals in all competitions in his maiden season; the first United player to achieve such a feat since lethal Dutch striker Ruud van Nistelrooy.

He was a reliable player whom Sir Alex often turned to when he needed to shake things up. However, Sir Alex’s retirement and the arrival of David Moyes as his replacement saw opportunities dwindle for Hernandez.

His farewell came in August 2015, when he appeared as a substitute against Newcastle. By the end of the month, he had been sold to Bayer Leverkusen.

After Leverkusen, Hernandez returned to the Premier League in 2017, signing for West Ham. He later turned out for Sevilla and LA Galaxy in the MLS. In early 2024, he returned to boyhood club Chivas on a free transfer. Chivas confirmed his departure in December 2025 after the Apertura tournament.

Now, Romano has confirmed that Hernandez has agreed to become the inaugural player for Atlético Dallas, a brand-new USL Championship club that will not play until next year.

New adventure

Romano revealed on X, “EXCL: Javier Chicharito Hernández has agreed to join Atlético Dallas, first signing ever for new USL Championship side.”

“Chicharito will start playing from 2027 but will be contributing to the project immediately.”

“38-year-old striker, set for new chapter.”

🚨🇲🇽 EXCL: Javier Chicharito Hernández has agreed to join Atlético Dallas, first signing ever for new USL Championship side. Chicharito will start playing from 2027 but will be contributing to the project immediately. 38 year old striker, set for new chapter. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/NfAk5ULpU0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 27, 2026

Dallas have pulled off a significant coup in landing Hernandez. The high-profile forward is guaranteed to generate headlines and draw supporters in as the club works to build its presence.

Feature image Carl Recine via Getty Images

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