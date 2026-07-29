Lisandro Martinez hits out at ‘anti-Argentina campaign’ after World Cup



Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez has issued a strong reaction to what he describes as an “anti-Argentina campaign.”

Heartbreak

Having scrapped and battled their way through the tournament, Martinez and his Argentina teammates found themselves just one win away from a second consecutive World Cup crown, with Spain standing in their way.

Argentina had to survive multiple near-scares from the likes of Cape Verde, Egypt and England to reach the final.

However, Spain proved too hot to handle for Lionel Messi’s side, thoroughly dominating the contest and likely feeling they should have scored more.

Ferran Torres scored the only goal of the match, in extra time, to secure football’s most prestigious trophy for La Roja.

It was even more painful for Martinez, who missed the second half with an injury. Argentina have historically attracted significant global support, largely attributable to Messi’s influence, though the narrative appeared to shift during this World Cup, with the team being cast in an increasingly adversarial light.

The perception of arrogance, combined with their frequent use of the ‘dark arts’, alienated a significant portion of neutrals. That sentiment was never more apparent than in the final, where Spain enjoyed an overwhelming wave of support. Any lingering sympathy for Argentina evaporated with their shameful post-match antics, most notably Paredes’ attack on the Spanish players, which only deepened the narrative of the pantomime villains.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Martinez and Liverpool star Alexis Mac Allister were forced to hire private security at their respective homes.

Martinez reacts

Returning to his hometown of Gualeguay, Martínez hit out at what he views as the unfair hate train directed at Argentina.

He said, “I have mixed feelings; it makes me a bit angry because they clearly have no reason to generate that hatred.”

“I also see how my teammates fight on the field, how the fans cheer us on and make us feel at home, and they talk about us being arrogant, about us being this.”

“Maybe it says a bit more about the people who do those things than about us. We have always been very respectful toward the opponent.”

The United ace refuted accusations that Argentina failed to acknowledge Spain after the final whistle.

“It was said after the final that we had not acknowledged Spain, but we greeted all the players, the coaching staff. We were there.”

“Later, obviously, in the image where you can see us turning our backs, it was when our fans were singing to us. It was a show of respect toward our people to stay there at the moment we had to stay.”

Martinez is currently on holiday ahead of his return to United for pre-season training.

Featured image by Michael Steele/Getty Images

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