Amad: Amorim’s reunion plans swatted aside



Midfield and left wing are some of the areas Manchester United need to strengthen significantly this summer, but there is one position in which Michael Carrick has an abundance of riches.

At right wing, the head coach has the luxury of calling upon Amad, Bryan Mbeumo, or even rising star Shea Lacey.

That has led to speculation that the Red Devils could be willing to part with one of the trio, with Amad in particular being pursued by multiple sides.

The Ivorian was one of the few players to thrive under Ruben Amorim, and he struggled after Portuguese tactician’s dismissal.

Amad-Amorim links persist

Amorim, who has since taken over at AC Milan, was keen on a reunion. However, the Red Devils retain faith in the 24-year-old, and the player is also eager to stay.

That meant the Rossoneri moved on to alternative targets, but as revealed by Corriere dello Sport, they have failed in their pursuit of Konstantinos Karetsas.

That has meant the team from San Siro have returned for the United ace, but INEOS’ high asking price means a deal remains unlikely.

“Amorim called Karetsas to present the project and to urged him to wait a little longer. The Greek expressed interest in the Rossoneri’s project, but Borussia Dortmund are just as attractive as AC Milan, especially when it comes to finally unleashing the most promising talents in world football.

AC Milan rejoin Amad hunt

“Yesterday, therefore, the German executives flew to Belgium to finalise the deal and returned to Germany with the contract ready.

“The left-sided attacking midfielder position requested by Amorim remains unfilled, and there’s another month of transfer window to try and fill it.

“The Rossoneri’s technical committee will first have to reorganize its mindset: Karetsas was the top target, now it’s time to explore alternatives. Manchester United ‘s Amad Diallo is highly sought after, but his cost is prohibitive.”

While no asking price is mentioned in the report, Amad only signed a new five-year deal last year, which means he is likely to cost well in excess of his current market value of €45 million.

Milan unlikely to afford Amad

There is no way he is leaving so soon or Milan matching United’s valuation. Add to this his World Cup exploits, and it makes no sense for the club to let go of such an in-form star this summer.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 9/10

Why?

Reported by a website which has a decent track record when it comes to AC Milan.

Independently backed up by other reliable outlets.

It is obvious that Amad will not leave, so the story fits.

TPP view

We believe Amad will not leave this summer. Moreover, AC Milan do not have the funds to afford the asking price of the Ivorian.

Feature image Matt McNulty via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social