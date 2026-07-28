Picture: Amad fires up fans with rallying message after training return



Manchester United forward Amad has shared a passionate rallying cry following his return to training after the World Cup.

Big season pending

Amad will be hoping for a much-improved season after last year’s inconsistent campaign, during which he was not always dependable.

He enjoyed a superb start under Ruben Amorim, who often deployed him at right-wing-back, a role that demanded defensive resolve as much as attacking contribution.

But his form dipped after his participation in the Africa Cup of Nations with the Ivory Coast. This decline coincided with Michael Carrick’s appointment as the successor to Amorim, who was relieved of his duties after falling out of favour with the top brass.

Amad made 32 Premier League appearances, scoring two goals and providing an additional three assists. He scored eight goals and assisted six times in the season prior.

He lit up the World Cup, and none more so than in the elimination clash with Norway, where his electrifying cameo from the bench almost pulled his nation back from the brink.

After his mandatory three-week break, United confirmed on Monday that Amad had reported back to Carrington for pre-season training.

Rallying cry

Earlier today, Amad took to social media and posted a series of images of himself working hard at United’s training complex.

The pictures are accompanied by the message, “A new season. More motivation , more hard work, more determination.”

“The goal is clear: to win trophies.”

From his message, Amad sounds like a man on a clear mission.

His ability is indisputable, and with a consistent run of fitness, there is every reason to anticipate his quality flourishing and his becoming a pivotal asset for United.

Featured image Stu Forster via Getty Images

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