Lacey, Fletcher, Gabriel: United make firm decision on club’s top talents

Despite a host of Manchester United’s academy talents being included by Michael Carrick for the pre-season tour, it has reportedly been decided that only a select few will definitely be staying at Old Trafford next season.

The Fantastic Four

The Daily Mail reveals INEOS are “to the majority” the youngsters to have featured in the friendlies against Wrexham and Rosenborg “going out on loan” next season – with four notable exceptions.

Shea Lacey – the 19-year-old wing wizard who scored a superb goal in the 5-0 rout of Rosenborg – is the first name on the list. The Merseyside native is considered one of the most technically gifted players in the club’s academy, having made his debut for the senior side last season.

Despite the presence of Bryan Mbeumo and Amad ahead of him in the growing queue on the right wing, it is a testament to Carrick and the coaching staff’s faith in Lacey that they will be counting on him this year.

It is a two-for-one deal on the next duo, with both Fletcher twins – Jack and Tyler – set to remain in M16, despite a number of clubs in Britain having expressed interest in signing them on loan. Tyler is considered the better prospect of the two, as shown by his late call-up for Scotland’s World Cup squad, but the lack of options in Carrick’s engine room means bodies are needed.

The last, but by no means least, on the list is 15-year-old wonderkid JJ Gabriel. Dubbed ‘Kid Messi’ such is his prodigious talent, United have been fending off interest from Europe’s elite for many years now. The attacker is on an unusually fast track for the first team, but he is far from a usual 15-year-old.

Gabriel is expected to make his debut for Carrick’s side during pre-season, despite not getting off the bench against Rosenborg. It is exceedingly likely this will then be followed by his official outing once the regular season begins.

Everyone Else Is Shown The Door

The Daily Mail mentions right-back Jaydan Kamason and midfielder Jim Thwaites as two other “exciting youngsters knocking on the door” of the first team next season – but they are not on the exempt list.

Furthermore, highly rated options like Radek Vitek, Harry Amass, Dan Gore and Toby Collyer have all been “told they are unlikely to feature for United this season”. The club are open to the sales of Vitek and Amass, who has entered the final year of his contract, although loans will also be considered.

Hull City, fresh from promotion into the Premier League, are open to Collyer re-joining on another loan, while Gore is also available following his season-long switch to Rotherham last year.

“Czech keeper Vitek, who has played more minutes than anyone against Wrexham and Rosenborg, is a target for Middlesbrough and a host of other Championship clubs after starring on loan at Bristol City last season. Amass played in both games and got a goal and an assist against Rosenborg. He is valued at around £6million after spending last season on loan at Sheffield Wednesday and Norwich,” the report states.

“With United still in the market for a third central midfielder after paying a combined £85m to sign Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans, Gore and Collyer are believed to have been told that their best hope of regular football next season will be with the Under 21s.”

Final Thoughts

Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) have significantly raised the appeal of selling academy players, as the transfer fee received constitutes ‘pure profit’ – which can then be used to spend vast sums on senior players, as Chelsea have done to a record-breaking level. It would be disappointing, albeit somewhat expected, for Vitek and Amass to be sold to fund the pursuit of another ‘marquee’ midfielder, for example, even if both look like they have the skillset to develop into excellent players in the long run.

Feature image Carl Recine via Getty Images

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