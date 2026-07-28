Gushing Harry Maguire waxes lyrical about early Andrey Santos impact



Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has heaped praise on new signing Andrey Santos, revealing that he has been “brilliant” in training.

Santos joins

Earlier this month, United confirmed the signing of Santos from Chelsea. Heading into the window, United prioritised bolstering their midfield department as they prepare to play in the Champions League next season and potentially mount a Premier League title charge.

Having missed out on top targets Elliot Anderson and Mateus Fernandes, United were forced to cast a wider net and their search led them to Santos.

It’s understood that United had been long-term admirers of Santos and tried to get him last summer when Alejandro Garnacho completed a switch to Stamford Bridge.

United and Chelsea struck a £50m deal for the Brazil international. Chelsea inserted a 10% sell-on clause.

Santos was named in the starting XI for both United pre-season games against Wrexham and Rosenborg. He seems to be an astute signing, though his real test will arrive with the start of the Premier League season.

The 22-year-old has particularly formed a good connection with Mason Mount, who praised him after the 5-0 win over Rosenborg. Maguire has become the latest United player to laud Santos.

Maguire hails Santos

Speaking to the United Scandinavia Supporters’ Club, Maguire said of Santos, “He’s a really nice person, always smiling.”

“We’ve just got to try and make him feel comfortable at the moment. But yeah, he’s come in, he’s settled in really well. He’s been brilliant in training. I thought he was brilliant in the game as well.”

“And yeah, he’s always smiling, he’s always laughing and joking around. But yeah, like I said, he’s still really young, and he’s going to have a big part to play in this club’s future.”

Maguire continued, “He should be really excited to get going for the first Premier League game of the season.”

“All our signings, I’m sure there’s going to be a couple more coming in, and we need to make sure we’re ready with a big squad and ready to compete in all competitions.”

United are next in action on Saturday when they face Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid.

Featured image by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

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