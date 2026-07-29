Home » SuperCupNI: Man United continue to show off incredible academy

SuperCupNI: Man United continue to show off incredible academy

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne
Picture of JJ Gabriel

Manchester United have been involved in one of the world’s most famous youth tournaments this July.

United have taken numerous teams to the north coast of Northern Ireland to take part in the Super Cup NI.

Numerous teams across different age groups in the male and female sides are competing in the world-famous tournament. Numerous stars from United’s first team, both past and present, have taken part in the competition, including the likes of Marcus Rashford and David Beckham.

Boys

In the Boys’ Premier Section, United defeated Glasgow Rangers comfortably 3-0 “in front of a packed Coleraine Showgrounds.”

Muhammed Ibragimov volleyed United into an early lead. Jeddeed Bangura doubled the Red Devils’ lead with a powerful header just before half-time.

In the second half, United sealed the victory when Ben Lyne headed in his team’s third goal of the match.

United’s victory means they have a 100% record so far in the competition as they aim to win a record eighth Boys’ Premier title.

On Monday, United defeated Intercontinental FA 2-0.

The Red Devils reached the final last season but were ultimately defeated.

The youngsters will take on County Antrim later today for a place in the Super Cup semi-finals, which are at stake later in the week.

Girls

The Causeway Chronicle reports that United’s girls’ side defeated Liverpool 1-0 in a tight match to claim the bragging rights.

The girls took home a convincing victory on Monday and took control of the group as they “took the lead in the first half through Maisie Lewis, and her strike ultimately proved decisive as Liverpool were unable to find an equaliser after the break.”

Another Manchester United girls’ team defeated Kilmarnock 2-0 at Monkstown to add more gloss to a special opening couple of days at the Super Cup NI.

Featured image Alex Livesey via Getty Images

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Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

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