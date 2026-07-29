SuperCupNI: Man United continue to show off incredible academy

Manchester United have been involved in one of the world’s most famous youth tournaments this July.

United have taken numerous teams to the north coast of Northern Ireland to take part in the Super Cup NI.

Numerous teams across different age groups in the male and female sides are competing in the world-famous tournament. Numerous stars from United’s first team, both past and present, have taken part in the competition, including the likes of Marcus Rashford and David Beckham.

Boys

In the Boys’ Premier Section, United defeated Glasgow Rangers comfortably 3-0 “in front of a packed Coleraine Showgrounds.”

Muhammed Ibragimov volleyed United into an early lead. Jeddeed Bangura doubled the Red Devils’ lead with a powerful header just before half-time.

In the second half, United sealed the victory when Ben Lyne headed in his team’s third goal of the match.

United’s victory means they have a 100% record so far in the competition as they aim to win a record eighth Boys’ Premier title.

On Monday, United defeated Intercontinental FA 2-0.

The Red Devils reached the final last season but were ultimately defeated.

The youngsters will take on County Antrim later today for a place in the Super Cup semi-finals, which are at stake later in the week.

📸 MATCH GALLERY A look back at tonight’s Boys’ Premier clash between Rangers and Manchester United at the Coleraine Showgrounds, where a packed crowd watched Manchester United produce an impressive 3-0 victory. ⚽ Stay up to date with every result and fixture via the official… pic.twitter.com/J0QLvllz3J — Budget Energy SuperCupNI ⚽️🏆 (@SuperCupNI) July 28, 2026

GOOOALL! It’s three! Another brilliant piece of work down the wing by Mane Soares, who delivers a perfect cross into the box for Ben Lyne to power home his second goal of the tournament. Lovely goal. 16s 3-0 Rangers pic.twitter.com/RJLOu9xsLz — MUFC Academy(fan) (@mufcacademy91) July 28, 2026

Girls

The Causeway Chronicle reports that United’s girls’ side defeated Liverpool 1-0 in a tight match to claim the bragging rights.

The girls took home a convincing victory on Monday and took control of the group as they “took the lead in the first half through Maisie Lewis, and her strike ultimately proved decisive as Liverpool were unable to find an equaliser after the break.”

📸 MATCH GALLERY A look back at today's Girls' Premier clash between Liverpool and Manchester United at Dixon Park, where a bumper crowd watched Manchester United claim a hard-fought 1-0 victory. ⚽ Stay up to date with every result and fixture via the official website and app.… pic.twitter.com/nKv18C5B52 — Budget Energy SuperCupNI ⚽️🏆 (@SuperCupNI) July 28, 2026

Another Manchester United girls’ team defeated Kilmarnock 2-0 at Monkstown to add more gloss to a special opening couple of days at the Super Cup NI.

📸 MATCH GALLERY Another excellent contest at the 2026 Budget Energy SuperCupNI saw Manchester United record a 2-0 win over Kilmarnock in the Girls Junior at Monkstown. FT: Manchester United 2–0 Kilmarnock ⚽ Stay up to date with every result and fixture via the official… pic.twitter.com/Az8A4VUHAe — Budget Energy SuperCupNI ⚽️🏆 (@SuperCupNI) July 28, 2026

Featured image Alex Livesey via Getty Images

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